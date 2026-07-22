Control Snapzy from Raycast — take screenshots, record screen, annotate, and manage your captures without leaving the keyboard.
Install Snapzy via Homebrew:
brew install --cask duongductrong/snapzy/snapzy
|Command
|Description
|Capture Fullscreen
|Take a fullscreen screenshot
|Capture Area
|Select an area to screenshot
|Capture Application
|Capture an application window
|Capture Active Window
|Instantly capture the focused window, no selection step
|Capture Area and Annotate
|Capture an area and open annotation tools
|Scrolling Capture
|Start a scrolling screenshot
|Capture Text (OCR)
|Extract text from a screen region
|Object Cutout
|Cut out an object from the screen
|Record Screen
|Start screen recording
|Record Application
|Record an application window
|Open Annotate
|Open the annotation editor
|Open Video Editor
|Open the video editor
|Open Cloud Uploads
|View cloud uploads
|Open Capture History
|Browse your capture history
|Open Settings
|Open Snapzy settings
|Show Shortcuts
|Show the keyboard shortcuts overlay