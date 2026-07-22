Snapzy

Control Snapzy from Raycast — take screenshots, record screen, annotate, and manage your captures without leaving the keyboard.

Installation

Install Snapzy via Homebrew:

brew install --cask duongductrong/snapzy/snapzy

Commands

Command Description Capture Fullscreen Take a fullscreen screenshot Capture Area Select an area to screenshot Capture Application Capture an application window Capture Active Window Instantly capture the focused window, no selection step Capture Area and Annotate Capture an area and open annotation tools Scrolling Capture Start a scrolling screenshot Capture Text (OCR) Extract text from a screen region Object Cutout Cut out an object from the screen Record Screen Start screen recording Record Application Record an application window Open Annotate Open the annotation editor Open Video Editor Open the video editor Open Cloud Uploads View cloud uploads Open Capture History Browse your capture history Open Settings Open Snapzy settings Show Shortcuts Show the keyboard shortcuts overlay

Requirements