StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Cursor Directory

Port functionality from cursor.directory
Avatarescwxyz
230 Installs
Install Extension
Overview

Cursor Directory

Access and search cursor rules from cursor.directory directly for usage in the Cursor Code Editor.

Usage

  1. Launch Raycast and type cursor directory or Search Cursor Rules to execute the command.

  2. Use fuzzy search to find cursor rules based on their titles.

  3. Select a cursor rule to view details or copy content via the Action Panel.

  4. Press Enter to open the detail page, displaying author information and the full cursor rule.

  5. From the detail page:

  • Press Enter to copy the cursor rule.

  • Use the Action Panel to visit cursor.directory or share the cursor rule link.

  1. After copying a cursor rule, you can paste it into .cursorrules file in your project.

Configuration

Access preferences through the Action Panel or Raycast preferences:

  • Cache Duration: Cursor rule data is cached locally for 1 day by default.
  • Show Detailed View: Toggle the display of detailed view in cursor rules list.
  • Default Cursor Rules List: Choose to show all cursor rules or only popular ones in cursor rules list at launch.
Categories
ProductivityDeveloper Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Arc logo

Arc

Search and quickly navigate Arc's history and open tabs

GitHub logo

GitHub

Work with issues, pull requests, manage workflows, search repositories and stay on top of notifications

Brew logo

Brew

Search and install Homebrew formulae

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.