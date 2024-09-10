Cursor Directory

Access and search cursor rules from cursor.directory directly for usage in the Cursor Code Editor.

Usage

Launch Raycast and type cursor directory or Search Cursor Rules to execute the command. Use fuzzy search to find cursor rules based on their titles. Select a cursor rule to view details or copy content via the Action Panel. Press Enter to open the detail page, displaying author information and the full cursor rule. From the detail page:

Press Enter to copy the cursor rule.

Use the Action Panel to visit cursor.directory or share the cursor rule link.

After copying a cursor rule, you can paste it into .cursorrules file in your project.

Configuration

Access preferences through the Action Panel or Raycast preferences: