Access and search cursor rules from cursor.directory directly for usage in the Cursor Code Editor.
Launch Raycast and type
cursor directory or
Search Cursor Rules
to execute the command.
Use fuzzy search to find cursor rules based on their titles.
Select a cursor rule to view details or copy content via the Action Panel.
Press
Enter to open the detail page, displaying author information
and the full cursor rule.
From the detail page:
Press Enter to copy the cursor rule.
Use the Action Panel to visit cursor.directory or share the cursor rule link.
.cursorrules file in your project.
Access preferences through the Action Panel or Raycast preferences: