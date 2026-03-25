Craft CMS Docs

Search the official Craft CMS documentation, knowledge base, and glossary.

This is an unofficial extension and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Pixel & Tonic.

Configuration

This extension uses required Raycast preferences. You will be prompted to set them when you first launch the extension, and can update them from the extension's preferences at any time. No API key or external account is required.

Craft CMS Version

Choose which Craft CMS documentation version to use when searching the CMS and All Docs sections.

Available values: 5.x 4.x 3.x 2.x 1.x

Craft Commerce Version

Choose which Craft Commerce documentation version to use when searching the Commerce and All Docs sections.

Available values: 5.x 4.x 3.x 2.x 1.x

View Mode

Choose how search results are displayed: