BusyCal

BusyCal for Raycast brings BusyCal's local automation into Raycast so you can create events and tasks, search your schedule, and find free time without leaving the keyboard.

Requirements

BusyCal 2026.1.3 or later

Raycast on macOS

BusyCal installed in /Applications or ~/Applications

or Raycast allowed to control BusyCal when macOS prompts for Automation access

If both the direct-download and Setapp editions of BusyCal are installed, open the edition you want Raycast to control before running a command.

Commands

Create Event Create a structured BusyCal event with title, calendar, dates, location, and notes.

Create Task Create a structured BusyCal task with an optional due date and notes.

Quick Add Event Send natural-language event text to BusyCal's parser for immediate creation.

Quick Add Task Send natural-language task text to BusyCal's parser for immediate creation.

Search Items Search BusyCal events and tasks, then reveal the selected item in BusyCal.

Upcoming Items Review upcoming BusyCal events and tasks for the configured horizon.

Find Next Available Time Ask BusyCal for the next free slot, then copy it, open BusyCal on that date, or create an event in that slot.



Examples

Quick Add Event : Lunch with Sam tomorrow at 1pm /Work

: Quick Add Task : Finish expense report Friday /Personal

: Search Items : offsite

: Find Next Available Time : choose 30 minutes and optionally limit the search to one calendar

How It Works

Quick Add commands call BusyCal's natural-language automation command.

Structured create, search, upcoming, availability, and reveal commands use BusyCal's AppleScript automation commands.

All automation stays local on your Mac.

Privacy

The extension talks directly to BusyCal on your Mac. It does not send your calendar or task data to external servers.

Support

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2026 Beehive Innovations FZE.