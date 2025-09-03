An extension that allows you to launch and manage Cursor agents from anywhere.
To use this extension, you'll need to configure your Cursor API key:
Spotify Player
Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.
Visual Studio Code
Control VS Code and compatible editors directly from Raycast
Linear
Bring Linear to every corner of your Mac. Create, search, and modify your issues. Stay on top of your notifications in the menu bar.
Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.