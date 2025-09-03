StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Cursor Agents

Create and manage background agents that work on your repositories
AvatarAnysphere
345 Installs
Install Extension
Overview

Cursor Agents

An extension that allows you to launch and manage Cursor agents from anywhere.

Features

  • Launch a new agent
  • List all your agents
  • Open an agent in Cursor
  • Open a pull request for an agent
  • Copy the URL of an agent
  • Copy the URL of a pull request for an agent

Setup

API Key Configuration

To use this extension, you'll need to configure your Cursor API key:

  1. Visit the Cursor Dashboard Integrations page
  2. Generate or copy your API key
  3. Configure the API key in the extension settings
Contributors4
AvatarthomasAvatarpeduarteAvatarpernielsentikaerAvatarsamuelkraft
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Developer ToolsAI Extensions
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Spotify Player logo

Spotify Player

Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.

Visual Studio Code logo

Visual Studio Code

Control VS Code and compatible editors directly from Raycast

Linear logo

Linear

Bring Linear to every corner of your Mac. Create, search, and modify your issues. Stay on top of your notifications in the menu bar.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.