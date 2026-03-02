Paste Safely

Raycast extension for safer pasting.

It adds context-aware confirmation before pasting, based on the frontmost app and (when available) active browser website.

Policy Modes

allow mode: confirm paste for targets not in allow list.

mode: confirm paste for targets in allow list. block mode: confirm paste for targets in block list.

Targets are normalized to lowercase:

apps: bundle IDs (e.g. com.apple.Terminal )

) websites: hostnames (e.g. github.com )

Website Detection

If Raycast Browser Extension access is available, the active tab hostname is used. If unavailable, the policy falls back to app-only context.

Configuration