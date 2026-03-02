Raycast extension for safer pasting.
It adds context-aware confirmation before pasting, based on the frontmost app and (when available) active browser website.
allow mode: confirm paste for targets not in allow list.
block mode: confirm paste for targets in block list.
Targets are normalized to lowercase:
com.apple.Terminal)
github.com)
If Raycast Browser Extension access is available, the active tab hostname is used. If unavailable, the policy falls back to app-only context.
Configure command has actions to open the config file/folder directly.