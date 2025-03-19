Virtual Pet for Raycast
A virtual pet in your Raycast menu bar. Feed, play with, and care for your virtual companion to keep it happy and healthy.
Features
- Adopt a virtual pet that lives in your menu bar
- Monitor your pet's status and care for it through various interactions, to keep it happy
- Fox, Red Panda, Ferret, Pig, Cat, and Octopus companions to choose from
Pet Status
Your pet has five key metrics that affect its overall well-being:
- Hunger: Feed your pet to keep it satisfied
- Happiness: Play with your pet to keep it happy
- Energy: Let your pet rest to recover energy
- Cleanliness: Clean your pet to maintain hygiene
- Health: Affected by all other stats
Actions
- Feed: Satisfies hunger but slightly decreases cleanliness
- Play: Increases happiness but consumes energy and hunger
- Clean: Restores cleanliness and slightly boosts happiness
- Rest: Puts your pet to sleep for an hour to recover energy
- Heal: Boosts health (available once per day when health is low)
Pet Behavior
- Your pet can fall asleep on its own when very tired
- Status metrics decay over time at different rates
- The pet displays different mood tags based on its status
- Neglect will affect your pet's health and happiness
- Well-cared-for pets show special positive mood states
TODO
- Add more pet types with unique animations
- Implement pet evolution based on care quality
- Fine-tune and optimize stat changes based on user feedback
- Add actions cooldown to prevent action spamming
- Add more animations for different pet states:
- Eating animation when fed
- Playing animation for playtime
- Cleaning animation
- Sick animation when health is low
- Special animations for very happy pets
Credits