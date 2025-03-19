Virtual Pet for Raycast

A virtual pet in your Raycast menu bar. Feed, play with, and care for your virtual companion to keep it happy and healthy.

Features

Adopt a virtual pet that lives in your menu bar

Monitor your pet's status and care for it through various interactions, to keep it happy

Fox, Red Panda, Ferret, Pig, Cat, and Octopus companions to choose from

Pet Status

Your pet has five key metrics that affect its overall well-being:

Hunger : Feed your pet to keep it satisfied

: Feed your pet to keep it satisfied Happiness : Play with your pet to keep it happy

: Play with your pet to keep it happy Energy : Let your pet rest to recover energy

: Let your pet rest to recover energy Cleanliness : Clean your pet to maintain hygiene

: Clean your pet to maintain hygiene Health: Affected by all other stats

Actions

Feed : Satisfies hunger but slightly decreases cleanliness

: Satisfies hunger but slightly decreases cleanliness Play : Increases happiness but consumes energy and hunger

: Increases happiness but consumes energy and hunger Clean : Restores cleanliness and slightly boosts happiness

: Restores cleanliness and slightly boosts happiness Rest : Puts your pet to sleep for an hour to recover energy

: Puts your pet to sleep for an hour to recover energy Heal: Boosts health (available once per day when health is low)

Pet Behavior

Your pet can fall asleep on its own when very tired

Status metrics decay over time at different rates

The pet displays different mood tags based on its status

Neglect will affect your pet's health and happiness

Well-cared-for pets show special positive mood states

TODO

Add more pet types with unique animations

Implement pet evolution based on care quality

Fine-tune and optimize stat changes based on user feedback

Add actions cooldown to prevent action spamming

Add more animations for different pet states: Eating animation when fed Playing animation for playtime Cleaning animation Sick animation when health is low Special animations for very happy pets



