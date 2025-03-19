StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Virtual Pet

Take care of your virtual pet!
AvatarJán Timoranský
New
Overview

Virtual Pet for Raycast

A virtual pet in your Raycast menu bar. Feed, play with, and care for your virtual companion to keep it happy and healthy.

Features

  • Adopt a virtual pet that lives in your menu bar
  • Monitor your pet's status and care for it through various interactions, to keep it happy
  • Fox, Red Panda, Ferret, Pig, Cat, and Octopus companions to choose from

Pet Status

Your pet has five key metrics that affect its overall well-being:

  • Hunger: Feed your pet to keep it satisfied
  • Happiness: Play with your pet to keep it happy
  • Energy: Let your pet rest to recover energy
  • Cleanliness: Clean your pet to maintain hygiene
  • Health: Affected by all other stats

Actions

  • Feed: Satisfies hunger but slightly decreases cleanliness
  • Play: Increases happiness but consumes energy and hunger
  • Clean: Restores cleanliness and slightly boosts happiness
  • Rest: Puts your pet to sleep for an hour to recover energy
  • Heal: Boosts health (available once per day when health is low)

Pet Behavior

  • Your pet can fall asleep on its own when very tired
  • Status metrics decay over time at different rates
  • The pet displays different mood tags based on its status
  • Neglect will affect your pet's health and happiness
  • Well-cared-for pets show special positive mood states

TODO

  • Add more pet types with unique animations
  • Implement pet evolution based on care quality
  • Fine-tune and optimize stat changes based on user feedback
  • Add actions cooldown to prevent action spamming
  • Add more animations for different pet states:
    • Eating animation when fed
    • Playing animation for playtime
    • Cleaning animation
    • Sick animation when health is low
    • Special animations for very happy pets

Credits

  • Pet sprites and animations done by Elthen
  • Custom icons are from tabler.io
Categories
Fun
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
