Reverso Context

Get Translations and Examples via Reverso Context
Usage

  • home will translate "home" from default source language to default target language. (Auto reverse direction if enabled)
  • >es home will translate "home" from default language to Spanish.
  • fr> maison will translate "maison" from French to default language.
  • en>it home will translate "house" from English to Italian.

after typing the query in the input field, you can press Enter to get the results. inside the results list, you have to add . to the end of the query to get the results.

