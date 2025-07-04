ČSFD Raycast Extension

A Raycast extension for searching and viewing information from ČSFD (Czech-Slovak Film Database).

Features

Search Movies/TV Shows : Quickly search for movies and TV shows in ČSFD.

: Quickly search for movies and TV shows in ČSFD. Gallery View : Browse movies in a visually appealing grid layout with posters.

: Browse movies in a visually appealing grid layout with posters. List View : Switch to list view for a more compact display of search results.

: Switch to list view for a more compact display of search results. Detailed Views : View comprehensive information about movies.

: View comprehensive information about movies. Color Ratings : See ČSFD's color rating system directly in Raycast.

: See ČSFD's color rating system directly in Raycast. AI Integration: Use Raycast AI to search for movies and get detailed information.

Commands

Search Movies/TV Shows

Search for movies and TV shows in the ČSFD database. View detailed information about:

Basic information (title, year, duration)

Ratings and scores

Genres and origins

Cast and crew information

Descriptions and more

Features both grid view (with movie posters) and list view, easily toggled with ⌘T.

AI Tools

This extension includes AI tools that allow you to interact with the ČSFD database using Raycast AI:

Search Movies Tool

Search for movies and TV shows on ČSFD directly through Raycast AI. You can:

Search for specific movie titles

Find TV shows with particular keywords

Filter content by type (movies or TV shows)

Limit the number of results

Example: @csfd Search for the movie Inception

Get Movie Details Tool

Get comprehensive details about a specific movie or TV show from ČSFD using its ID:

Full title and year information

Rating and color rating

Movie poster

Genres and country of origin

Duration and description

Cast and directors information

Available streaming services

Example: @csfd Show me details about Interstellar

Credits

This extension uses the node-csfd-api library for fetching data from ČSFD.

License

MIT License