ČSFD Raycast Extension
A Raycast extension for searching and viewing information from ČSFD (Czech-Slovak Film Database).
Features
- Search Movies/TV Shows: Quickly search for movies and TV shows in ČSFD.
- Gallery View: Browse movies in a visually appealing grid layout with posters.
- List View: Switch to list view for a more compact display of search results.
- Detailed Views: View comprehensive information about movies.
- Color Ratings: See ČSFD's color rating system directly in Raycast.
- AI Integration: Use Raycast AI to search for movies and get detailed information.
Commands
Search Movies/TV Shows
Search for movies and TV shows in the ČSFD database. View detailed information about:
- Basic information (title, year, duration)
- Ratings and scores
- Genres and origins
- Cast and crew information
- Descriptions and more
Features both grid view (with movie posters) and list view, easily toggled with ⌘T.
AI Tools
This extension includes AI tools that allow you to interact with the ČSFD database using Raycast AI:
Search Movies Tool
Search for movies and TV shows on ČSFD directly through Raycast AI. You can:
- Search for specific movie titles
- Find TV shows with particular keywords
- Filter content by type (movies or TV shows)
- Limit the number of results
Example:
@csfd Search for the movie Inception
Get Movie Details Tool
Get comprehensive details about a specific movie or TV show from ČSFD using its ID:
- Full title and year information
- Rating and color rating
- Movie poster
- Genres and country of origin
- Duration and description
- Cast and directors information
- Available streaming services
Example:
@csfd Show me details about Interstellar
Credits
This extension uses the node-csfd-api library for fetching data from ČSFD.
License
MIT License