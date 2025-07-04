StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
ČSFD

Search for movies/tv shows and other in Czech-Slovak Movie Database
AvatarAdam Výborný
Overview

ČSFD Raycast Extension

A Raycast extension for searching and viewing information from ČSFD (Czech-Slovak Film Database).

Features

  • Search Movies/TV Shows: Quickly search for movies and TV shows in ČSFD.
  • Gallery View: Browse movies in a visually appealing grid layout with posters.
  • List View: Switch to list view for a more compact display of search results.
  • Detailed Views: View comprehensive information about movies.
  • Color Ratings: See ČSFD's color rating system directly in Raycast.
  • AI Integration: Use Raycast AI to search for movies and get detailed information.

Commands

Search Movies/TV Shows

Search for movies and TV shows in the ČSFD database. View detailed information about:

  • Basic information (title, year, duration)
  • Ratings and scores
  • Genres and origins
  • Cast and crew information
  • Descriptions and more

Features both grid view (with movie posters) and list view, easily toggled with ⌘T.

AI Tools

This extension includes AI tools that allow you to interact with the ČSFD database using Raycast AI:

Search Movies Tool

Search for movies and TV shows on ČSFD directly through Raycast AI. You can:

  • Search for specific movie titles
  • Find TV shows with particular keywords
  • Filter content by type (movies or TV shows)
  • Limit the number of results

Example: @csfd Search for the movie Inception

Get Movie Details Tool

Get comprehensive details about a specific movie or TV show from ČSFD using its ID:

  • Full title and year information
  • Rating and color rating
  • Movie poster
  • Genres and country of origin
  • Duration and description
  • Cast and directors information
  • Available streaming services

Example: @csfd Show me details about Interstellar

Credits

This extension uses the node-csfd-api library for fetching data from ČSFD.

License

MIT License

MediaAI Extensions
