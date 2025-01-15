Zoo - Interact with AIs with Your Prompt Library with Ease

Zoo allows you to interact with AI models using your own prompt library. It can perform fast actions using your Github Gist as your prompt library. 🦄 Zoo = XXX Fast Actions + GitHub Gist You can define unlimited number of your own fast AI actions, which is missing for most Raycast AI extensions.

Features

🚀 Fast Actions - Perform fast actions with your prompt library on selected text. 🤖 AI Models - Interact with most existing AI models with ease. DeepSeek OpenAI ChatGPT Google Gemini ...

Roadmap

⌨️ Ask with extra arguments - Allow users to input extra arguments for the prompt. 📚 Optimize Gist for better prompt use 🎏 Add filter function - Distinguish prompts from normal gists.

💾 Get browser content 💸 Accumulate the money cost and show

Issues

event - changed file package.json info - entry points [src/search-gists.tsx src/ask-gist.tsx src/create-gist.tsx] info - compiled entry points info - generated extension's TypeScript definitions ready - built extension successfully 17:37:14.476 Refusing to paginate further as it could cause the extension to run out of memory. Currently using: 50.797MB. 17:37:14.476 Refusing to paginate further as it could cause the extension to run out of memory. Currently using: 52.076MB.

How to Use?

The workflow should be like:

Create a gist (prompt) as you need, e,g, Summarize the text . Select text and call the zoo ask by prompt on Selected Text command. choose one prompt from the list (you can use navigate bar to filter prompt). execute the prompt on the selected text; you can copy the result as you want.

Getting Started

Authenticate Zoo with your GitHub account. Set your LLM API Key , LLM API Endpoint , and LLM Model Name in the configuration as needed. [Optional] Set the model price.

🍻 Enjoy! And please feel free to contribute features/fix!