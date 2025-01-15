Zoo allows you to interact with AI models using your own prompt library. It can perform fast actions using your Github Gist as your prompt library. 🦄 Zoo = XXX Fast Actions + GitHub Gist You can define unlimited number of your own fast AI actions, which is missing for most Raycast AI extensions.
The workflow should be like:
Summarize the text.
ask by prompt on Selected Text command.
LLM API Key,
LLM API Endpoint, and
LLM Model Name in the configuration as needed.
🍻 Enjoy! And please feel free to contribute features/fix!
Credits: This project is highly inspired by Github Gist and ChatGPT Quick Actions.