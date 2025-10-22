StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
rhttp

Full-featured HTTP client with environments, variables, and request chaining
AvatarSebastian Jarsve
New
Install Extension
Overview

rhttp - HTTP Client for Raycast

A powerful HTTP client built for Raycast. Test APIs, manage environments, and chain requests - all without leaving your keyboard. Raycast Store License: MIT

✨ Features

🚀 Full HTTP Client

  • Support for GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE, and GraphQL
  • Custom headers, query parameters, and request bodies
  • JSON and Form Data body types
  • Cookie management across requests
  • SSL verification control for local development

🔗 Request Chaining

  • Pre-request actions - Run requests before your main request
  • Response actions - Extract data from responses and save to variables
  • Perfect for authentication flows (login → get token → use token)

🌍 Environment Management

  • Multiple environments (Dev, Staging, Production, etc.)
  • Variable substitution with {{placeholder}} syntax
  • Secret variables (hidden values)
  • Temporary variables scoped to request chains

📦 Collections

  • Organize requests into collections
  • Collection-level headers applied to all requests
  • Import/export collections for sharing
  • Sort requests by name, method, or URL

📜 Request History

  • Automatic history tracking
  • View past requests and responses
  • Re-run requests from history
  • Toggle history recording on/off

⚡ Power User Features

  • Import from cURL - Paste cURL commands to create requests
  • Export as cURL - Copy any request as a cURL command
  • Request cancellation - Stop long-running requests
  • Backup/restore - Export all data with timestamps
  • Open in editor - View responses in your preferred editor
  • Keyboard-first - Every action has a shortcut

🚀 Quick Start

  1. Install from the Raycast Store
  2. Open Raycast and type "rhttp" or "HTTP Request"
  3. Press Cmd+K to open the action panel
  4. Select "New Request" to create your first request
  5. Enter a URL (e.g., https://api.github.com/users/github)
  6. Press Cmd+K and select "Run Request"

Creating Your First Environment

  1. Press Cmd+K to open the action panel
  2. Select "Manage Environments"
  3. Create a new environment (e.g., "Development")
  4. Add variables like baseUrl = https://api.example.com
  5. Use {{baseUrl}}/users in your requests

Tip: Press Cmd+K anytime to see all available actions and their keyboard shortcuts!

🔧 Troubleshooting

"Host Not Found" Error

  • Check your internet connection
  • Verify VPN is connected if required
  • Ensure the URL is correct

"Connection Refused" Error

  • Make sure the server is running
  • Check if you're using the correct port
  • Verify firewall settings

SSL Certificate Errors

  • For local development, enable "Disable SSL Verification" in preferences
  • ⚠️ Warning: Only use this for local development, never in production

Variables Not Working

  • Ensure you've selected an environment
  • Check variable syntax: {{variableName}} (no spaces)
  • Verify the variable exists in the current environment

📄 License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.

🙏 Acknowledgments

Built with:

Made with ❤️ for the Raycast community

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
