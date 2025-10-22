rhttp - HTTP Client for Raycast

A powerful HTTP client built for Raycast. Test APIs, manage environments, and chain requests - all without leaving your keyboard.

✨ Features

🚀 Full HTTP Client

Support for GET , POST , PUT , PATCH , DELETE , and GraphQL

, , , , , and Custom headers, query parameters, and request bodies

JSON and Form Data body types

Cookie management across requests

SSL verification control for local development

🔗 Request Chaining

Pre-request actions - Run requests before your main request

- Run requests before your main request Response actions - Extract data from responses and save to variables

- Extract data from responses and save to variables Perfect for authentication flows (login → get token → use token)

🌍 Environment Management

Multiple environments (Dev, Staging, Production, etc.)

Variable substitution with {{placeholder}} syntax

syntax Secret variables (hidden values)

Temporary variables scoped to request chains

📦 Collections

Organize requests into collections

Collection-level headers applied to all requests

Import/export collections for sharing

Sort requests by name, method, or URL

📜 Request History

Automatic history tracking

View past requests and responses

Re-run requests from history

Toggle history recording on/off

⚡ Power User Features

Import from cURL - Paste cURL commands to create requests

- Paste cURL commands to create requests Export as cURL - Copy any request as a cURL command

- Copy any request as a cURL command Request cancellation - Stop long-running requests

- Stop long-running requests Backup/restore - Export all data with timestamps

- Export all data with timestamps Open in editor - View responses in your preferred editor

- View responses in your preferred editor Keyboard-first - Every action has a shortcut

🚀 Quick Start

Install from the Raycast Store Open Raycast and type "rhttp" or "HTTP Request" Press Cmd+K to open the action panel Select "New Request" to create your first request Enter a URL (e.g., https://api.github.com/users/github ) Press Cmd+K and select "Run Request"

Creating Your First Environment

Press Cmd+K to open the action panel Select "Manage Environments" Create a new environment (e.g., "Development") Add variables like baseUrl = https://api.example.com Use {{baseUrl}}/users in your requests

Tip: Press Cmd+K anytime to see all available actions and their keyboard shortcuts!

🔧 Troubleshooting

"Host Not Found" Error

Check your internet connection

Verify VPN is connected if required

Ensure the URL is correct

"Connection Refused" Error

Make sure the server is running

Check if you're using the correct port

Verify firewall settings

SSL Certificate Errors

For local development, enable "Disable SSL Verification" in preferences

⚠️ Warning: Only use this for local development, never in production

Variables Not Working

Ensure you've selected an environment

Check variable syntax: {{variableName}} (no spaces)

(no spaces) Verify the variable exists in the current environment

📄 License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.

🙏 Acknowledgments

Built with:

Made with ❤️ for the Raycast community