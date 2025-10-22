rhttp - HTTP Client for Raycast
A powerful HTTP client built for Raycast. Test APIs, manage environments, and chain requests - all without leaving your keyboard.
✨ Features
🚀 Full HTTP Client
- Support for GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE, and GraphQL
- Custom headers, query parameters, and request bodies
- JSON and Form Data body types
- Cookie management across requests
- SSL verification control for local development
🔗 Request Chaining
- Pre-request actions - Run requests before your main request
- Response actions - Extract data from responses and save to variables
- Perfect for authentication flows (login → get token → use token)
🌍 Environment Management
- Multiple environments (Dev, Staging, Production, etc.)
- Variable substitution with
{{placeholder}} syntax
- Secret variables (hidden values)
- Temporary variables scoped to request chains
📦 Collections
- Organize requests into collections
- Collection-level headers applied to all requests
- Import/export collections for sharing
- Sort requests by name, method, or URL
📜 Request History
- Automatic history tracking
- View past requests and responses
- Re-run requests from history
- Toggle history recording on/off
⚡ Power User Features
- Import from cURL - Paste cURL commands to create requests
- Export as cURL - Copy any request as a cURL command
- Request cancellation - Stop long-running requests
- Backup/restore - Export all data with timestamps
- Open in editor - View responses in your preferred editor
- Keyboard-first - Every action has a shortcut
🚀 Quick Start
- Install from the Raycast Store
- Open Raycast and type "rhttp" or "HTTP Request"
- Press
Cmd+K to open the action panel
- Select "New Request" to create your first request
- Enter a URL (e.g.,
https://api.github.com/users/github)
- Press
Cmd+K and select "Run Request"
Creating Your First Environment
- Press
Cmd+K to open the action panel
- Select "Manage Environments"
- Create a new environment (e.g., "Development")
- Add variables like
baseUrl =
https://api.example.com
- Use
{{baseUrl}}/users in your requests
Tip: Press
Cmd+K anytime to see all available actions and their keyboard shortcuts!
🔧 Troubleshooting
"Host Not Found" Error
- Check your internet connection
- Verify VPN is connected if required
- Ensure the URL is correct
"Connection Refused" Error
- Make sure the server is running
- Check if you're using the correct port
- Verify firewall settings
SSL Certificate Errors
- For local development, enable "Disable SSL Verification" in preferences
- ⚠️ Warning: Only use this for local development, never in production
Variables Not Working
- Ensure you've selected an environment
- Check variable syntax:
{{variableName}} (no spaces)
- Verify the variable exists in the current environment
📄 License
MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.
🙏 Acknowledgments
Built with:
Made with ❤️ for the Raycast community