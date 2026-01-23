Proton Mail

View and manage your Proton Mail inbox directly in Raycast via Proton Mail Bridge.

Features

Email List View - Browse emails with subject, sender, date, and read/unread status

- Browse emails with subject, sender, date, and read/unread status Email Detail View - Read full email content in a detail pane

- Read full email content in a detail pane Folder Navigation - Switch between Inbox, Sent, Drafts, Archive, Trash, and custom folders/labels

- Switch between Inbox, Sent, Drafts, Archive, Trash, and custom folders/labels Filtering - Filter emails by All, Unread, Read, or Has Attachment

- Filter emails by All, Unread, Read, or Has Attachment Compose Email - Write new emails or Reply, Reply All, and Forward

- Write new emails or Reply, Reply All, and Forward Pagination - Load more emails as needed with configurable page size

- Load more emails as needed with configurable page size Attachments - Download individual attachments or all at once

- Download individual attachments or all at once Quicklinks - Save current folder/filter view as a Raycast quicklink

- Save current folder/filter view as a Raycast quicklink Open in Proton Mail - Jump to the email in Proton Mail web interface (uses search as a workaround since direct email links aren't available)

- Jump to the email in Proton Mail web interface (uses search as a workaround since direct email links aren't available) Expanded Email View - Read emails in full-screen with metadata sidebar

- Read emails in full-screen with metadata sidebar Demo Mode - Anonymize email data for screenshots and demos

- Anonymize email data for screenshots and demos Email Actions : Reply / Reply All / Forward (with compose form) Mark as Read / Unread Archive Delete Download Attachments Copy subject, sender, or email body (plain text or markdown) Save as Quicklink

:

Requirements

Proton Mail Bridge must be installed and running on your Mac A Proton Mail account (paid subscription required for Bridge)

Note: This extension currently supports one account/address at a time.

Setup

Install and configure Proton Mail Bridge Sign in to your Proton account in Bridge Open the extension preferences in Raycast and enter your Bridge settings: IMAP Hostname : Usually 127.0.0.1

: Usually IMAP Port : Usually 1143

: Usually SMTP Hostname : Usually 127.0.0.1

: Usually SMTP Port : Usually 1025

: Usually Username : Your Proton Mail email address

: Your Proton Mail email address Password : The Bridge-generated password (found in Bridge app, NOT your Proton account password)

: The Bridge-generated password (found in Bridge app, NOT your Proton account password) Emails to Load: Number of emails per page (25, 50, 100, or 200)

How to Find Your Bridge Settings

Open Proton Mail Bridge Click on your account Look for "Mailbox details" section Copy the IMAP and SMTP settings shown

Filtering

The extension provides a single dropdown that combines:

Folder selection (Inbox, Sent, Drafts, etc.)

(Inbox, Sent, Drafts, etc.) Status filters (All, Unread, Read, Has Attachment)

Select a folder first, then use the filter section to narrow down emails.

Pagination

The extension loads emails in pages based on your "Emails to Load" preference. Press ⌘L or select "Load More Emails" from the action menu to fetch older emails.

Attachments

When viewing an email with attachments:

Select "Download Attachments" from the action menu Choose to download a single attachment or all attachments Single files are saved to ~/Downloads/ Multiple files are saved to a timestamped folder: ~/Downloads/proton-attachments-YYYYMMDDTHHMMSS/

Quicklinks

Save your frequently used views as Raycast quicklinks:

Navigate to a folder and apply a filter Press ⌘⇧S or select "Save Current View as Quicklink" The quicklink will open directly to that folder/filter combination

Demo Mode

For taking screenshots or showing the extension to others, enable Demo Mode (⇧⌘D) to anonymize all email data:

Names are replaced with sample names (Alice Johnson, Bob Smith, etc.)

Email addresses become example.com addresses

Subjects are replaced with generic titles

Email body content is replaced with placeholder text

Toggle it off with the same shortcut when done.

Keyboard Shortcuts