Proton Mail
View and manage your Proton Mail inbox directly in Raycast via Proton Mail Bridge.
Features
- Email List View - Browse emails with subject, sender, date, and read/unread status
- Email Detail View - Read full email content in a detail pane
- Folder Navigation - Switch between Inbox, Sent, Drafts, Archive, Trash, and custom folders/labels
- Filtering - Filter emails by All, Unread, Read, or Has Attachment
- Compose Email - Write new emails or Reply, Reply All, and Forward
- Pagination - Load more emails as needed with configurable page size
- Attachments - Download individual attachments or all at once
- Quicklinks - Save current folder/filter view as a Raycast quicklink
- Open in Proton Mail - Jump to the email in Proton Mail web interface (uses search as a workaround since direct email links aren't available)
- Expanded Email View - Read emails in full-screen with metadata sidebar
- Demo Mode - Anonymize email data for screenshots and demos
- Email Actions:
- Reply / Reply All / Forward (with compose form)
- Mark as Read / Unread
- Archive
- Delete
- Download Attachments
- Copy subject, sender, or email body (plain text or markdown)
- Save as Quicklink
Requirements
- Proton Mail Bridge must be installed and running on your Mac
- A Proton Mail account (paid subscription required for Bridge)
Note: This extension currently supports one account/address at a time.
Setup
- Install and configure Proton Mail Bridge
- Sign in to your Proton account in Bridge
- Open the extension preferences in Raycast and enter your Bridge settings:
- IMAP Hostname: Usually
127.0.0.1
- IMAP Port: Usually
1143
- SMTP Hostname: Usually
127.0.0.1
- SMTP Port: Usually
1025
- Username: Your Proton Mail email address
- Password: The Bridge-generated password (found in Bridge app, NOT your Proton account password)
- Emails to Load: Number of emails per page (25, 50, 100, or 200)
How to Find Your Bridge Settings
- Open Proton Mail Bridge
- Click on your account
- Look for "Mailbox details" section
- Copy the IMAP and SMTP settings shown
Filtering
The extension provides a single dropdown that combines:
- Folder selection (Inbox, Sent, Drafts, etc.)
- Status filters (All, Unread, Read, Has Attachment)
Select a folder first, then use the filter section to narrow down emails.
Pagination
The extension loads emails in pages based on your "Emails to Load" preference. Press ⌘L or select "Load More Emails" from the action menu to fetch older emails.
Attachments
When viewing an email with attachments:
- Select "Download Attachments" from the action menu
- Choose to download a single attachment or all attachments
- Single files are saved to
~/Downloads/
- Multiple files are saved to a timestamped folder:
~/Downloads/proton-attachments-YYYYMMDDTHHMMSS/
Quicklinks
Save your frequently used views as Raycast quicklinks:
- Navigate to a folder and apply a filter
- Press ⌘⇧S or select "Save Current View as Quicklink"
- The quicklink will open directly to that folder/filter combination
Demo Mode
For taking screenshots or showing the extension to others, enable Demo Mode (⇧⌘D) to anonymize all email data:
- Names are replaced with sample names (Alice Johnson, Bob Smith, etc.)
- Email addresses become example.com addresses
- Subjects are replaced with generic titles
- Email body content is replaced with placeholder text
Toggle it off with the same shortcut when done.
Keyboard Shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Reply
|⌘R
|Reply All
|⇧⌘R
|Forward
|⌘F
|Mark Read/Unread
|⇧⌘U
|Archive
|⌘E
|Delete
|⌘⌫
|Copy Subject
|⌘C
|Copy Sender
|⇧⌘C
|Save as Quicklink
|⇧⌘S
|Download Attachments
|⌘D
|Load More Emails
|⌘L
|Expand Email
|⌘↩
|Toggle Demo Mode
|⇧⌘D
|Copy as Markdown
|⇧⌘M
|Compose New Email
|⌘N