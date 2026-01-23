StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Proton Mail

View and manage your Proton Mail inbox via Proton Mail Bridge
AvatarNorm Copeland
New
Install Extension
Overview

Proton Mail

View and manage your Proton Mail inbox directly in Raycast via Proton Mail Bridge.

Features

  • Email List View - Browse emails with subject, sender, date, and read/unread status
  • Email Detail View - Read full email content in a detail pane
  • Folder Navigation - Switch between Inbox, Sent, Drafts, Archive, Trash, and custom folders/labels
  • Filtering - Filter emails by All, Unread, Read, or Has Attachment
  • Compose Email - Write new emails or Reply, Reply All, and Forward
  • Pagination - Load more emails as needed with configurable page size
  • Attachments - Download individual attachments or all at once
  • Quicklinks - Save current folder/filter view as a Raycast quicklink
  • Open in Proton Mail - Jump to the email in Proton Mail web interface (uses search as a workaround since direct email links aren't available)
  • Expanded Email View - Read emails in full-screen with metadata sidebar
  • Demo Mode - Anonymize email data for screenshots and demos
  • Email Actions:
    • Reply / Reply All / Forward (with compose form)
    • Mark as Read / Unread
    • Archive
    • Delete
    • Download Attachments
    • Copy subject, sender, or email body (plain text or markdown)
    • Save as Quicklink

Requirements

  1. Proton Mail Bridge must be installed and running on your Mac
  2. A Proton Mail account (paid subscription required for Bridge)

Note: This extension currently supports one account/address at a time.

Setup

  1. Install and configure Proton Mail Bridge
  2. Sign in to your Proton account in Bridge
  3. Open the extension preferences in Raycast and enter your Bridge settings:
    • IMAP Hostname: Usually 127.0.0.1
    • IMAP Port: Usually 1143
    • SMTP Hostname: Usually 127.0.0.1
    • SMTP Port: Usually 1025
    • Username: Your Proton Mail email address
    • Password: The Bridge-generated password (found in Bridge app, NOT your Proton account password)
    • Emails to Load: Number of emails per page (25, 50, 100, or 200)

How to Find Your Bridge Settings

  1. Open Proton Mail Bridge
  2. Click on your account
  3. Look for "Mailbox details" section
  4. Copy the IMAP and SMTP settings shown

Proton Mail Bridge Settings

Filtering

The extension provides a single dropdown that combines:

  • Folder selection (Inbox, Sent, Drafts, etc.)
  • Status filters (All, Unread, Read, Has Attachment)

Select a folder first, then use the filter section to narrow down emails.

Pagination

The extension loads emails in pages based on your "Emails to Load" preference. Press ⌘L or select "Load More Emails" from the action menu to fetch older emails.

Attachments

When viewing an email with attachments:

  1. Select "Download Attachments" from the action menu
  2. Choose to download a single attachment or all attachments
  3. Single files are saved to ~/Downloads/
  4. Multiple files are saved to a timestamped folder: ~/Downloads/proton-attachments-YYYYMMDDTHHMMSS/

Quicklinks

Save your frequently used views as Raycast quicklinks:

  1. Navigate to a folder and apply a filter
  2. Press ⌘⇧S or select "Save Current View as Quicklink"
  3. The quicklink will open directly to that folder/filter combination

Demo Mode

For taking screenshots or showing the extension to others, enable Demo Mode (⇧⌘D) to anonymize all email data:

  • Names are replaced with sample names (Alice Johnson, Bob Smith, etc.)
  • Email addresses become example.com addresses
  • Subjects are replaced with generic titles
  • Email body content is replaced with placeholder text

Toggle it off with the same shortcut when done.

Keyboard Shortcuts

ActionShortcut
Reply⌘R
Reply All⇧⌘R
Forward⌘F
Mark Read/Unread⇧⌘U
Archive⌘E
Delete⌘⌫
Copy Subject⌘C
Copy Sender⇧⌘C
Save as Quicklink⇧⌘S
Download Attachments⌘D
Load More Emails⌘L
Expand Email⌘↩
Toggle Demo Mode⇧⌘D
Copy as Markdown⇧⌘M
Compose New Email⌘N
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
SystemCommunication
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
QR Code Generator logo

QR Code Generator

Generate QR codes from text or URLs.

Recents logo

Recents

Show Recently used files and folders in Raycast

GitHub logo

GitHub

Work with issues, pull requests, manage workflows, search repositories and stay on top of notifications

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.