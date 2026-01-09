PowerToys Tool Runner for Raycast

Quickly launch Microsoft PowerToys utilities directly from Raycast on Windows.

This extension is a port of PederBirk's excellent Flow Launcher plugin: https://github.com/PederBirk/Flow.Launcher.Plugin.PowerToys

Features

Launch any PowerToys tool instantly:

Color Picker - Pick colors from anywhere on your screen

- Pick colors from anywhere on your screen Measure Tool - Measure pixels on your screen

- Measure pixels on your screen Shortcut Guide - Display keyboard shortcuts overlay

- Display keyboard shortcuts overlay Extract Text (OCR) - Extract text from images

- Extract text from images Always on Top - Pin the active window on top

- Pin the active window on top FancyZones Editor - Create custom window layouts

- Create custom window layouts Hosts File Editor - Edit Windows hosts file

- Edit Windows hosts file Registry Preview - Preview .reg files before importing

- Preview .reg files before importing Workspaces - Launch workspace configurations

- Launch workspace configurations Environment Variables - Edit system environment variables

- Edit system environment variables Crop and Lock - Reparent and Thumbnail modes

Usage

Simply search for any PowerToys tool by name in Raycast and press Enter. The tool will launch immediately, and the Raycast window will hide automatically.

Notes