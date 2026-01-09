PowerToys Tool Runner for Raycast
Quickly launch Microsoft PowerToys utilities directly from Raycast on Windows.
This extension is a port of PederBirk's excellent Flow Launcher plugin: https://github.com/PederBirk/Flow.Launcher.Plugin.PowerToys
Features
Launch any PowerToys tool instantly:
- Color Picker - Pick colors from anywhere on your screen
- Measure Tool - Measure pixels on your screen
- Shortcut Guide - Display keyboard shortcuts overlay
- Extract Text (OCR) - Extract text from images
- Always on Top - Pin the active window on top
- FancyZones Editor - Create custom window layouts
- Hosts File Editor - Edit Windows hosts file
- Registry Preview - Preview .reg files before importing
- Workspaces - Launch workspace configurations
- Environment Variables - Edit system environment variables
- Crop and Lock - Reparent and Thumbnail modes
Usage
Simply search for any PowerToys tool by name in Raycast and press Enter. The tool will launch immediately, and the Raycast window will hide automatically.
Notes
- PowerToys must be running in the background for the extension to work
- Make sure the specific PowerToys utility you want to use is enabled in PowerToys Settings
- The extension uses Windows event handles to communicate with PowerToys