Ray Clicker
A simple idle clicker game for Raycast with upgrade, made as a learning exercise for Raycast extensions development.
Features
- Active, Idle, and Efficiency upgrade trees, raycast/productivty themed
- Buy max, cost reductions, milestones, and auto-clicker
- Prestige loop with permanent bonuses and UI estimate
- Golden Command random bonus with optional toast
Requirements
- Raycast 1.37+
- Node.js 18+
- npm (with package-lock.json committed)
Development
- Install deps:
npm ci
- Run in dev:
npm run dev
- Lint & fix:
npm run fix-lint
Distribution Build (Store Readiness)
- Type-check & bundle optimized build:
npm run build
- Lint checks:
npm run lint
- Open in Raycast to verify the built extension works as expected.
Store Compliance Checklist
- Author uses Raycast username:
JonathanRReed
- License: MIT
- API: using latest @raycast/api via npx for build/lint
- Categories:
Fun
- Icon:
assets/icon.png (512x512 PNG). Ensure high contrast in light/dark.
- No external analytics, no keychain usage
- No opaque binaries; no background downloads
- Naming follows Apple Style Guide; Title Case actions
- Navigation uses Raycast Navigation API
- Empty states handled; no flicker
- No localization beyond US English
Screenshots
Use Raycast Window Capture (Preferences → Advanced):
- Size: 2000×1250 (16:10), PNG
- Use a single, high-contrast background
- Showcase informative views (Upgrades, Stats, Prestige)
Notes
- Design overview lives in
design doc.md (truncated summary)
- CHANGELOG in root tracks version history
License
MIT