Extension Icon

Ray Clicker

Idle clicker game for Raycast with upgrades, prestige, and fun events.
AvatarJonathan Reed
New
Overview

Ray Clicker

A simple idle clicker game for Raycast with upgrade, made as a learning exercise for Raycast extensions development.

Features

  • Active, Idle, and Efficiency upgrade trees, raycast/productivty themed
  • Buy max, cost reductions, milestones, and auto-clicker
  • Prestige loop with permanent bonuses and UI estimate
  • Golden Command random bonus with optional toast

Requirements

  • Raycast 1.37+
  • Node.js 18+
  • npm (with package-lock.json committed)

Development

  • Install deps: npm ci
  • Run in dev: npm run dev
  • Lint & fix: npm run fix-lint

Distribution Build (Store Readiness)

  1. Type-check & bundle optimized build: 
    npm run build
  2. Lint checks: 
    npm run lint
  3. Open in Raycast to verify the built extension works as expected.

Store Compliance Checklist

  • Author uses Raycast username: JonathanRReed
  • License: MIT
  • API: using latest @raycast/api via npx for build/lint
  • Categories: Fun
  • Icon: assets/icon.png (512x512 PNG). Ensure high contrast in light/dark.
  • No external analytics, no keychain usage
  • No opaque binaries; no background downloads
  • Naming follows Apple Style Guide; Title Case actions
  • Navigation uses Raycast Navigation API
  • Empty states handled; no flicker
  • No localization beyond US English

Screenshots

Use Raycast Window Capture (Preferences → Advanced): Ray Clicker screenshot

  • Size: 2000×1250 (16:10), PNG
  • Use a single, high-contrast background
  • Showcase informative views (Upgrades, Stats, Prestige)

Notes

  • Design overview lives in design doc.md (truncated summary)
  • CHANGELOG in root tracks version history

License

MIT

Fun
