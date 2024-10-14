AI Code Namer - Raycast Extension

AI Code Namer is a Raycast extension that leverages AI to help developers generate clear, descriptive, and context-appropriate names for various code elements such as variables, functions, classes, files, folders, modules, and enums.

Features

Generate names for different code elements (variables, functions, classes, files, folders, modules, enums)

Support for multiple naming conventions (camelCase, PascalCase, snake_case, kebab-case, UPPER_CASE)

AI-powered suggestions based on your description

Quick copy-to-clipboard functionality

Remembers your last used naming style for each code element type

Installation

Make sure you have Raycast installed. Open Raycast and search for "AI Code Namer". Click "Install" to add the extension to your Raycast.

Usage

Open Raycast and type "Name [Element]" (e.g., "Name Variable", "Name Function"). Enter a description for your code element in the search bar. (Optional) Change the naming style using the dropdown in the top-right corner. The extension will remember your choice for future use with this code element type. Press Enter or click "Generate Names" to get AI-generated suggestions. Select a name from the list and press Enter to copy it to your clipboard.

Note: The extension remembers your last used naming style for each code element type. When you use the command again for the same element type, it will default to your previously selected style.

Feedback and Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvement, please file an issue on the GitHub repository.

Author

Created by Hunter Ji. For more projects and articles, visit my blog at hunterji.com.

Enjoy coding with clearer, more descriptive names!