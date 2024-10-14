StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

AI Code Namer

AI Code Namer is a Raycast extension that leverages AI to help developers generate clear, descriptive, and context-appropriate names for various code elements such as variables, functions, classes, and files.
AvatarHunterJi
New
Install Extension
Overview

AI Code Namer - Raycast Extension

AI Code Namer is a Raycast extension that leverages AI to help developers generate clear, descriptive, and context-appropriate names for various code elements such as variables, functions, classes, files, folders, modules, and enums.

Features

  • Generate names for different code elements (variables, functions, classes, files, folders, modules, enums)
  • Support for multiple naming conventions (camelCase, PascalCase, snake_case, kebab-case, UPPER_CASE)
  • AI-powered suggestions based on your description
  • Quick copy-to-clipboard functionality
  • Remembers your last used naming style for each code element type

Installation

  1. Make sure you have Raycast installed.
  2. Open Raycast and search for "AI Code Namer".
  3. Click "Install" to add the extension to your Raycast.

Usage

  1. Open Raycast and type "Name [Element]" (e.g., "Name Variable", "Name Function").
  2. Enter a description for your code element in the search bar.
  3. (Optional) Change the naming style using the dropdown in the top-right corner. The extension will remember your choice for future use with this code element type.
  4. Press Enter or click "Generate Names" to get AI-generated suggestions.
  5. Select a name from the list and press Enter to copy it to your clipboard.

Note: The extension remembers your last used naming style for each code element type. When you use the command again for the same element type, it will default to your previously selected style.

Feedback and Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvement, please file an issue on the GitHub repository.

Author

Created by Hunter Ji. For more projects and articles, visit my blog at hunterji.com.

Enjoy coding with clearer, more descriptive names!

Contributors1
Avatarpernielsentikaer
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Google Translate logo

Google Translate

Simple translation using Google Translate

Downloads Manager logo

Downloads Manager

Search and organize your downloads

Arc logo

Arc

Search and quickly navigate Arc's history and open tabs

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.