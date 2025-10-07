NumPy Documentation Search

A Raycast extension that lets you search the NumPy API reference and preview detailed documentation without leaving Raycast. Results include function signatures, descriptions, parameters, and return values, with quick actions to open the official docs in your browser.

Quick Start

npm install npm run dev

The ray develop session (started through npm run dev ) gives you hot reloading while you iterate on the command. Select "NumPy Docs" in Raycast to start searching.

Available Commands

NumPy Docs ( src/numpy-docs.tsx ): Search the NumPy Sphinx inventory locally, expand doc summaries inside Raycast, and open full pages on numpy.org when needed.

Development Workflow

npm run dev : Launch Raycast develop mode with live reload.

: Launch Raycast develop mode with live reload. npm run build : Validate and bundle the extension before publishing.

: Validate and bundle the extension before publishing. npm run lint : Run Raycast's lint pipeline (requires internet access for schema validation).

: Run Raycast's lint pipeline (requires internet access for schema validation). npm run test : Execute the Vitest suite covering search ranking and HTML parsing helpers.

: Execute the Vitest suite covering search ranking and HTML parsing helpers. npm run fix-lint : Apply automatic fixes where available.

Project Structure

src/ numpy-docs.tsx # Raycast command UI and state management lib/ # Inventory, search ranking, and doc parsing utilities __tests__/ # Vitest specs and HTML fixtures assets/ # Extension icon

Testing Notes

Unit tests rely on minimal HTML fixtures that mirror NumPy's documentation layout. When the upstream HTML changes, update the fixtures under src/__tests__/fixtures/ to keep the parser in sync.

Publishing

When you're ready to submit the extension, ensure: