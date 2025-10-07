StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

NumPy Documentation Search

Quickly search through official NumPy documentation
AvatarFelipe
New
Install Extension
Overview

NumPy Documentation Search

A Raycast extension that lets you search the NumPy API reference and preview detailed documentation without leaving Raycast. Results include function signatures, descriptions, parameters, and return values, with quick actions to open the official docs in your browser.

Quick Start

npm install
npm run dev

The ray develop session (started through npm run dev) gives you hot reloading while you iterate on the command. Select "NumPy Docs" in Raycast to start searching.

Available Commands

  • NumPy Docs (src/numpy-docs.tsx): Search the NumPy Sphinx inventory locally, expand doc summaries inside Raycast, and open full pages on numpy.org when needed.

Development Workflow

  • npm run dev: Launch Raycast develop mode with live reload.
  • npm run build: Validate and bundle the extension before publishing.
  • npm run lint: Run Raycast's lint pipeline (requires internet access for schema validation).
  • npm run test: Execute the Vitest suite covering search ranking and HTML parsing helpers.
  • npm run fix-lint: Apply automatic fixes where available.

Project Structure

src/
  numpy-docs.tsx         # Raycast command UI and state management
  lib/                   # Inventory, search ranking, and doc parsing utilities
  __tests__/             # Vitest specs and HTML fixtures
assets/                  # Extension icon

Testing Notes

Unit tests rely on minimal HTML fixtures that mirror NumPy's documentation layout. When the upstream HTML changes, update the fixtures under src/__tests__/fixtures/ to keep the parser in sync.

Publishing

When you're ready to submit the extension, ensure:

  1. npm run build passes without errors.
  2. npm run lint is clean (requires network for Raycast schema validation).
  3. The changelog reflects the new release and Raycast metadata matches the command behavior.
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
DocumentationDeveloper ToolsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.