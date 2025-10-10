LAPACK/BLAS Documentation Search

Quickly search through official LAPACK/BLAS documentation directly from Raycast.

Features

Fast Local Search : Search through 30+ LAPACK/BLAS routines instantly

: Search through 30+ LAPACK/BLAS routines instantly Offline Documentation : All documentation is stored locally as markdown files - no internet connection required

: All documentation is stored locally as markdown files - no internet connection required Quick Access : View function signatures, parameters, and descriptions without leaving Raycast

: View function signatures, parameters, and descriptions without leaving Raycast Open in Browser: Jump to the official online documentation when needed

Usage

Open Raycast Search for "LAPACK/BLAS Docs" Type the name of a LAPACK or BLAS routine (e.g., "dgemm", "dgesv", "daxpy") View the documentation inline or press Enter to see the full documentation Use the actions menu to: View full documentation

Open in browser

Copy URL

Copy routine name

Included Routines

This extension currently includes documentation for:

BLAS Level 1 (Vector Operations)

daxpy , saxpy - Vector addition (y := alpha*x + y)

, - Vector addition (y := alpha*x + y) ddot , sdot - Dot product

, - Dot product dscal , sscal - Scale a vector

, - Scale a vector dnrm2 , snrm2 - Euclidean norm

, - Euclidean norm dcopy , scopy - Copy a vector

BLAS Level 2 (Matrix-Vector Operations)

dgemv , sgemv - Matrix-vector multiplication

, - Matrix-vector multiplication dger , sger - Rank-1 update

BLAS Level 3 (Matrix-Matrix Operations)

dgemm , sgemm - Matrix-matrix multiplication

, - Matrix-matrix multiplication dtrsm , strsm - Triangular solve

LAPACK Linear Systems

dgesv , sgesv - Solve Ax = b using LU factorization

, - Solve Ax = b using LU factorization dgetrf , sgetrf - LU factorization

LAPACK Least Squares and QR

dgeqrf , sgeqrf - QR factorization

LAPACK Symmetric/Hermitian

dpotrf , spotrf - Cholesky factorization

, - Cholesky factorization dsyev , ssyev - Eigenvalue decomposition

LAPACK SVD

dgesvd , sgesvd - Singular value decomposition

Architecture

This extension is designed to work completely offline:

Inventory ( assets/docs/inventory.json ): Contains metadata for all routines including names, descriptions, categories, and official URLs Documentation Files ( assets/docs/*.md ): Markdown files containing the full documentation for each routine Local Loading: All files are bundled with the extension and loaded from the local filesystem

No network requests are made during normal operation, making the search instant and reliable.

Adding New Documentation

To add documentation for additional LAPACK/BLAS routines:

Add an entry to assets/docs/inventory.json :

{ "id" : "routine-name" , "name" : "routine-name" , "role" : "blas:routine" or "lapack:driver" , "category" : "BLAS Level 1" or "LAPACK Linear Equations" , "url" : "https://netlib.org/lapack/..." , "docPath" : "routine-name.md" , "description" : "Brief description of the routine" }

Create a markdown file at assets/docs/routine-name.md with the documentation Rebuild the extension: npm run build

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Run in development mode npm run dev # Build the extension npm run build # Lint and format code npm run fix-lint

Credits

Based on the NumPy Documentation Search extension pattern.

Official LAPACK/BLAS documentation is provided by Netlib.