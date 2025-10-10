Quickly search through official LAPACK/BLAS documentation directly from Raycast.
This extension currently includes documentation for:
daxpy,
saxpy - Vector addition (y := alpha*x + y)
ddot,
sdot - Dot product
dscal,
sscal - Scale a vector
dnrm2,
snrm2 - Euclidean norm
dcopy,
scopy - Copy a vector
dgemv,
sgemv - Matrix-vector multiplication
dger,
sger - Rank-1 update
dgemm,
sgemm - Matrix-matrix multiplication
dtrsm,
strsm - Triangular solve
dgesv,
sgesv - Solve Ax = b using LU factorization
dgetrf,
sgetrf - LU factorization
dgeqrf,
sgeqrf - QR factorization
dpotrf,
spotrf - Cholesky factorization
dsyev,
ssyev - Eigenvalue decomposition
dgesvd,
sgesvd - Singular value decomposition
This extension is designed to work completely offline:
assets/docs/inventory.json): Contains metadata for all routines including names, descriptions, categories, and official URLs
assets/docs/*.md): Markdown files containing the full documentation for each routine
No network requests are made during normal operation, making the search instant and reliable.
To add documentation for additional LAPACK/BLAS routines:
assets/docs/inventory.json:
{
"id": "routine-name",
"name": "routine-name",
"role": "blas:routine" or "lapack:driver",
"category": "BLAS Level 1" or "LAPACK Linear Equations",
"url": "https://netlib.org/lapack/...",
"docPath": "routine-name.md",
"description": "Brief description of the routine"
}
Create a markdown file at
assets/docs/routine-name.md with the documentation
Rebuild the extension:
npm run build
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run in development mode
npm run dev
# Build the extension
npm run build
# Lint and format code
npm run fix-lint
Based on the NumPy Documentation Search extension pattern.
Official LAPACK/BLAS documentation is provided by Netlib.