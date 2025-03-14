StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

App Creator

Allow AI to make simple HTML apps
AvatarEvan Zhou
New
Install Extension
Overview

App Creator

Allow Raycast AI to create HTML apps. They're stored in the extension support directory, but you can access them at any time with the List Apps command to open or delete them.

Categories
ProductivityFunDeveloper ToolsAI Extensions
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Browser Bookmarks logo

Browser Bookmarks

Integrate bookmarks from Chrome, Brave, Edge, Firefox, Safari, Arc, Vivaldi, Zen or Whale.

Video Downloader logo

Video Downloader

Download videos from YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, Bilibili and more using yt-dlp CLI

Apple Notes logo

Apple Notes

Search and create notes within the Apple Notes application.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.