Allow Raycast AI to create HTML apps. They're stored in the extension support directory, but you can access them at any time with the List Apps command to open or delete them.
Browser Bookmarks
Integrate bookmarks from Chrome, Brave, Edge, Firefox, Safari, Arc, Vivaldi, Zen or Whale.
Video Downloader
Download videos from YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, Bilibili and more using yt-dlp CLI
Apple Notes
Search and create notes within the Apple Notes application.
