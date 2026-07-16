fal.ai Raycast Extension

Create and retrieve media from fal.ai models directly in Raycast.

Setup

Create a fal API key at https://fal.ai/dashboard/keys. Open Raycast Preferences, select the fal.ai extension, and paste the key into fal API Key. Run Create to search models and submit generation requests.

Raycast stores the API key as a password preference. The extension sends prompts, model parameters, and referenced input URLs to fal.ai when you submit a generation.

Commands

Create

Search fal.ai models, filter by model type, and open a schema-derived generation form. The command supports favorites, recently used models, manual endpoint IDs, and raw JSON overrides for advanced model parameters.

Generated Assets

View local generation history and fal Assets. You can refresh queued requests, preview generated images, open asset links, copy result JSON, copy asset URLs, or download assets to your Downloads folder.

Screenshots

The Raycast Store metadata includes these screenshots:

Notes