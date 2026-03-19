Word Research

Research words and discover whether they have been searched before on wordresearch.xyz.

At Word Research Inc., the goal is to find and document all available words in the English language. Anyone can contribute by searching for a word and checking whether it is already known or newly discovered.

Commands

Discover Word

Enter any word to check whether it has been discovered before. The command shows whether the word is new or already known, along with the discovery date and total search count.

Word Stats

View overall Word Research stats, including total discoveries, total indexed words, and the current top searched words leaderboard.