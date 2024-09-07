StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Commit Message Formatter

Generate and format your commit message according to the selected text with LLM
Overview

Commit Message Formatter

Commit Message Formatter is an commit messages generator.

Features

  • Generate commit message by LLM following selected text
  • Concurrency of commit message generation
  • History of generated commit messages
  • Support custom git types
  • Integrate with git diff

Preferences

You can customize the following preferences:

  • Emoji Format: Choose between emoji and emoji code.
  • Copy Format: Choose between emoji-type and emoji.
  • Terminator: Change the terminator of the commit type and message.
  • Action: Choose between Copy to Clipboard, Paste into Editor and Copy and Paste.
  • OpenAI API Key: API Key is used to authenticate with OpenAI API.
  • OpenAI Base Path (Optional): Base Path is used to override base path with OpenAI API.
  • Model: Model is used to specify the model to use.
  • Language: LLM will use this language to generate content.

Customize

You can fork this repo and change the src/lib/types.ts to add more gitmojis.

