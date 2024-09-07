Commit Message Formatter is an commit messages generator.
You can customize the following preferences:
Emoji Format: Choose between
emoji and
emoji code.
Copy Format: Choose between
emoji-type and
emoji.
Terminator: Change the terminator of the commit type and message.
Action: Choose between
Copy to Clipboard,
Paste into Editor and
Copy and Paste.
OpenAI API Key: API Key is used to authenticate with OpenAI API.
OpenAI Base Path (Optional): Base Path is used to override base path with OpenAI API.
Model: Model is used to specify the model to use.
Language: LLM will use this language to generate content.
You can fork this repo and change the
src/lib/types.ts to add more gitmojis.