Lemniscate | System Monitor

A Raycast extension for monitoring system performance on macOS and Windows. Get real-time CPU and memory usage information with a visual representation and a list of top processes.

Features

Real-time System Monitoring : View CPU and memory usage that updates every 2 seconds

: View CPU and memory usage that updates every 2 seconds Visual Metrics : Custom SVG-based visualizations showing per-core CPU usage and memory consumption

: Custom SVG-based visualizations showing per-core CPU usage and memory consumption Top Processes : See the top 10 processes by CPU usage

: See the top 10 processes by CPU usage Process Management : View detailed process information (PID, CPU %, Memory %) Kill processes directly from Raycast Copy PIDs to clipboard

:

Installation

From Raycast Store (Recommended)

Open Raycast Search for "Lemniscate Monitor" Click Install

Manual Installation

Clone this repository: git clone <repository-url> cd lemniscate-monitor Install dependencies: npm install Build the extension: npm run build Import the extension in Raycast: Open Raycast preferences

Go to Extensions

Click the "+" button

Select "Add Script Directory"

Choose this project's directory

Development

Prerequisites

Node.js (v18 or higher recommended)

npm or yarn

Raycast installed on your system

Setup

# Install dependencies npm install # Start development mode npm run dev # Run linter npm run lint # Fix linting issues automatically npm run fix-lint

Project Structure

lemniscate-monitor/ ├── src/ │ ├── show-information.tsx # Main command implementation ├── package.json # Project configuration ├── tsconfig.json # TypeScript configuration ├── eslint.config.js # ESLint configuration └── README.md # This file

Usage

Open Raycast (⌘ + Space by default) Type "Show System Information" or "Lemniscate Monitor" View real-time system metrics and processes

Available Actions

Kill Process : Force quit a running process (⚠️ use with caution)

: Force quit a running process (⚠️ use with caution) Copy PID: Copy the process ID to your clipboard

Technologies Used

Raycast API : Extension framework

: Extension framework systeminformation : System and hardware information library

: System and hardware information library TypeScript : Type-safe development

: Type-safe development React: UI components

License

MIT

Author

Zhassulan Abdrakhmanov

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

Fork the repository Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -m 'Add some amazing feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin feature/amazing-feature ) Open a Pull Request

Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please file an issue on the repository.

Made with ❤️ for the Raycast community