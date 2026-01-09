StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Lemniscate | System Monitor

Get the basic CPU and memory usage information with process list
AvatarZhassulan Abdrakhmanov
Overview

A Raycast extension for monitoring system performance on macOS and Windows. Get real-time CPU and memory usage information with a visual representation and a list of top processes.

Features

  • Real-time System Monitoring: View CPU and memory usage that updates every 2 seconds
  • Visual Metrics: Custom SVG-based visualizations showing per-core CPU usage and memory consumption
  • Top Processes: See the top 10 processes by CPU usage
  • Process Management:
    • View detailed process information (PID, CPU %, Memory %)
    • Kill processes directly from Raycast
    • Copy PIDs to clipboard

Installation

From Raycast Store (Recommended)

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Search for "Lemniscate Monitor"
  3. Click Install

Manual Installation

  1. Clone this repository:

    git clone <repository-url>
cd lemniscate-monitor

  2. Install dependencies:

    npm install

  3. Build the extension:

    npm run build

  4. Import the extension in Raycast:

    • Open Raycast preferences
    • Go to Extensions
    • Click the "+" button
    • Select "Add Script Directory"
    • Choose this project's directory

Development

Prerequisites

  • Node.js (v18 or higher recommended)
  • npm or yarn
  • Raycast installed on your system

Setup

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Start development mode
npm run dev

# Run linter
npm run lint

# Fix linting issues automatically
npm run fix-lint

Project Structure

lemniscate-monitor/
├── src/
│   ├── show-information.tsx    # Main command implementation
├── package.json               # Project configuration
├── tsconfig.json             # TypeScript configuration
├── eslint.config.js          # ESLint configuration
└── README.md                # This file

Usage

  1. Open Raycast (⌘ + Space by default)
  2. Type "Show System Information" or "Lemniscate Monitor"
  3. View real-time system metrics and processes

Available Actions

  • Kill Process: Force quit a running process (⚠️ use with caution)
  • Copy PID: Copy the process ID to your clipboard

Technologies Used

  • Raycast API: Extension framework
  • systeminformation: System and hardware information library
  • TypeScript: Type-safe development
  • React: UI components

License

MIT

Author

Zhassulan Abdrakhmanov

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

  1. Fork the repository
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -m 'Add some amazing feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
  5. Open a Pull Request

Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please file an issue on the repository.

Made with ❤️ for the Raycast community

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
