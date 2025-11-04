qrcp - Raycast Extension
Transfer files over Wi-Fi between your computer and mobile device by scanning a QR code, all within Raycast.
Commands
- Send Files: Select files in Finder and instantly generate a QR code to download them on your mobile device.
- Receive Files: Scan a QR code from your mobile device to upload files directly to your computer.
What can you do in qrcp?
Fast, Frictionless File Transfer
- No cables, no cloud, no accounts. Just scan and send.
- Works on any device with a browser and camera.
Modern Raycast UI
- See QR codes, connection status, and device info in a beautiful Raycast interface.
- Get instant feedback when devices connect or files are received.
Privacy First
- Transfers happen directly over your local network. No files leave your devices.
How to Use
- Send Files: Select files in Finder, run "Send Files" in Raycast, and scan the QR code on your mobile device to download.
- Receive Files: Run "Receive Files" in Raycast, scan the QR code from your mobile device, and upload files via the browser.
Features
- Transfer any file type
- No setup required
- Works with any device/browser
- See connected devices and transfer status
- Secure, local-only transfers
[!NOTE]
This extension is inspired by the original CLI tool qrcp by Claudio D'Angelis.
Made with ❤️ for Raycast.