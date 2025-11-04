StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
QRCP

Transfer files over Wi-Fi from/to your computer to/from your mobile device by scanning a QR code without leaving Raycast.
AvatarYohann Lereclus
Overview

qrcp - Raycast Extension

Transfer files over Wi-Fi between your computer and mobile device by scanning a QR code, all within Raycast.

Commands

  • Send Files: Select files in Finder and instantly generate a QR code to download them on your mobile device.
  • Receive Files: Scan a QR code from your mobile device to upload files directly to your computer.

What can you do in qrcp?

Fast, Frictionless File Transfer

  • No cables, no cloud, no accounts. Just scan and send.
  • Works on any device with a browser and camera.

Modern Raycast UI

  • See QR codes, connection status, and device info in a beautiful Raycast interface.
  • Get instant feedback when devices connect or files are received.

Privacy First

  • Transfers happen directly over your local network. No files leave your devices.

How to Use

  1. Send Files: Select files in Finder, run "Send Files" in Raycast, and scan the QR code on your mobile device to download.
  2. Receive Files: Run "Receive Files" in Raycast, scan the QR code from your mobile device, and upload files via the browser.

Features

  • Transfer any file type
  • No setup required
  • Works with any device/browser
  • See connected devices and transfer status
  • Secure, local-only transfers

[!NOTE] This extension is inspired by the original CLI tool qrcp by Claudio D'Angelis.

Made with ❤️ for Raycast.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
