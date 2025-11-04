qrcp - Raycast Extension

Transfer files over Wi-Fi between your computer and mobile device by scanning a QR code, all within Raycast.

Commands

Send Files : Select files in Finder and instantly generate a QR code to download them on your mobile device.

: Select files in Finder and instantly generate a QR code to download them on your mobile device. Receive Files: Scan a QR code from your mobile device to upload files directly to your computer.

What can you do in qrcp?

Fast, Frictionless File Transfer

No cables, no cloud, no accounts. Just scan and send.

Works on any device with a browser and camera.

Modern Raycast UI

See QR codes, connection status, and device info in a beautiful Raycast interface.

Get instant feedback when devices connect or files are received.

Privacy First

Transfers happen directly over your local network. No files leave your devices.

How to Use

Send Files: Select files in Finder, run "Send Files" in Raycast, and scan the QR code on your mobile device to download. Receive Files: Run "Receive Files" in Raycast, scan the QR code from your mobile device, and upload files via the browser.

Features

Transfer any file type

No setup required

Works with any device/browser

See connected devices and transfer status

Secure, local-only transfers

[!NOTE] This extension is inspired by the original CLI tool qrcp by Claudio D'Angelis.

Made with ❤️ for Raycast.