Hotel Manager for Raycast
Manage your Hotel apps directly from Raycast.
Features
- List Apps: View all your Hotel apps and their status.
- Start/Stop: Toggle apps on/off.
- Open in Browser: Quickly open apps via configured TLD (default
.local).
- Open Direct URL: Open apps via direct IP:Port (Option + Enter).
- Copy URL: Copy the app URL to clipboard (Cmd + C).
- Open Project Folder: Open the app's directory in Finder (Ctrl + Enter).
- Restart: Restart the app (Cmd + Shift + R).
Requirements
- Hotel must be running (
hotel start).
- Hotel API must be accessible at
http://localhost:2000 (default).
Configuration
The extension assumes Hotel is running on
http://localhost:2000. It automatically detects your TLD from
~/.hotel/conf.json (defaults to
.local).
Credits
Inspired by alfred-hotel.