Hotel Manager

Manage Hotel apps
AvatarYicone Wang
Overview

Hotel Manager for Raycast

Manage your Hotel apps directly from Raycast.

Features

  • List Apps: View all your Hotel apps and their status.
  • Start/Stop: Toggle apps on/off.
  • Open in Browser: Quickly open apps via configured TLD (default .local).
  • Open Direct URL: Open apps via direct IP:Port (Option + Enter).
  • Copy URL: Copy the app URL to clipboard (Cmd + C).
  • Open Project Folder: Open the app's directory in Finder (Ctrl + Enter).
  • Restart: Restart the app (Cmd + Shift + R).

Requirements

  • Hotel must be running (hotel start).
  • Hotel API must be accessible at http://localhost:2000 (default).

Configuration

The extension assumes Hotel is running on http://localhost:2000. It automatically detects your TLD from ~/.hotel/conf.json (defaults to .local).

Credits

Inspired by alfred-hotel.

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Developer ToolsSystem
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
