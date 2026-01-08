Hotel Manager for Raycast

Manage your Hotel apps directly from Raycast.

Features

List Apps : View all your Hotel apps and their status.

: View all your Hotel apps and their status. Start/Stop : Toggle apps on/off.

: Toggle apps on/off. Open in Browser : Quickly open apps via configured TLD (default .local ).

: Quickly open apps via configured TLD (default ). Open Direct URL : Open apps via direct IP:Port (Option + Enter).

: Open apps via direct IP:Port (Option + Enter). Copy URL : Copy the app URL to clipboard (Cmd + C).

: Copy the app URL to clipboard (Cmd + C). Open Project Folder : Open the app's directory in Finder (Ctrl + Enter).

: Open the app's directory in Finder (Ctrl + Enter). Restart: Restart the app (Cmd + Shift + R).

Requirements

Hotel must be running ( hotel start ).

). Hotel API must be accessible at http://localhost:2000 (default).

Configuration

The extension assumes Hotel is running on http://localhost:2000 . It automatically detects your TLD from ~/.hotel/conf.json (defaults to .local ).

Credits

Inspired by alfred-hotel.