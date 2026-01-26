A Raycast extension for Basalt — a daily wallpaper service with hand-picked fine art.
Browse and set Basalt wallpapers without leaving Raycast. The collection is classic paintings and artworks, all chosen by hand — no algorithmic slop.
View Today's Wallpapers
Shows the three most recent wallpapers. Preview them, see the details (title, artist, year), set one as your background, or download it.
Set Random Wallpaper
Instantly sets a random wallpaper from the Basalt collection. No UI, no prompts — just a fresh background.
None. The extension talks directly to Basalt — no Mac app needed.