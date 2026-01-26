Basalt Wallpaper

A Raycast extension for Basalt — a daily wallpaper service with hand-picked fine art.

What It Does

Browse and set Basalt wallpapers without leaving Raycast. The collection is classic paintings and artworks, all chosen by hand — no algorithmic slop.

Commands

View Today's Wallpapers

Shows the three most recent wallpapers. Preview them, see the details (title, artist, year), set one as your background, or download it.

Set Random Wallpaper

Instantly sets a random wallpaper from the Basalt collection. No UI, no prompts — just a fresh background.

Requirements

None. The extension talks directly to Basalt — no Mac app needed.

Screenshots