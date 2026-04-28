AFFiNE Extension
Quick commands to search and open AFFiNE workspaces and documents from Raycast. Uses the AFFiNE GraphQL API (same as DAWNCR0W/affine-mcp-server).
Commands
- Search AFFiNE Documents – Search across all workspaces and open a doc in the browser.
- Open AFFiNE Workspace – List workspaces and open one in the browser.
- Open AFFiNE Document – List documents in your default workspace and open one.
- New AFFiNE Document – Open AFFiNE in the browser (optionally in a specific workspace).
- Setup AFFiNE AI (MCP) – In-app instructions to add the AFFiNE MCP server so Raycast AI can read/write your docs (use this + the extension for both quick commands and AI).
Desktop app: Open docs in the AFFiNE desktop app via Open in Desktop App or Copy Desktop App URL.
Setup
- Extension preferences (Raycast → Preferences → Extensions → AFFiNE):
- AFFiNE URL: Use
https://app.affine.pro for Cloud and for the desktop app (desktop has no HTTP API; use Cloud sync). Self-hosted: e.g.
http://localhost:3010.
- API Token: From AFFiNE → Settings → Integrations → MCP Server (Cloud or your self-hosted instance).
- Default Workspace ID (optional): Required for "Open AFFiNE Document". Find it in the browser URL when you open a workspace.
- Icon: Place a 512×512 PNG as
assets/icon.png (or use Raycast's "Create Extension" to generate assets).
Development
cd affine-raycast
npm install
npm run dev
Raycast will load the extension from this folder.
npm run build writes to
~/.config/raycast/extensions/; run it on a machine where Raycast is installed. For full doc content and AI (summarize, create, append), use the AFFiNE MCP server as described in the repo root README.