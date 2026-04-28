AFFiNE Extension

Quick commands to search and open AFFiNE workspaces and documents from Raycast. Uses the AFFiNE GraphQL API (same as DAWNCR0W/affine-mcp-server).

Commands

Search AFFiNE Documents – Search across all workspaces and open a doc in the browser.

– Search across all workspaces and open a doc in the browser. Open AFFiNE Workspace – List workspaces and open one in the browser.

– List workspaces and open one in the browser. Open AFFiNE Document – List documents in your default workspace and open one.

– List documents in your default workspace and open one. New AFFiNE Document – Open AFFiNE in the browser (optionally in a specific workspace).

– Open AFFiNE in the browser (optionally in a specific workspace). Setup AFFiNE AI (MCP) – In-app instructions to add the AFFiNE MCP server so Raycast AI can read/write your docs (use this + the extension for both quick commands and AI).

Desktop app: Open docs in the AFFiNE desktop app via Open in Desktop App or Copy Desktop App URL.

Setup

Extension preferences (Raycast → Preferences → Extensions → AFFiNE):

AFFiNE URL : Use https://app.affine.pro for Cloud and for the desktop app (desktop has no HTTP API; use Cloud sync). Self-hosted: e.g. http://localhost:3010 .

: Use for Cloud and for the (desktop has no HTTP API; use Cloud sync). Self-hosted: e.g. . API Token : From AFFiNE → Settings → Integrations → MCP Server (Cloud or your self-hosted instance).

: From AFFiNE → Settings → Integrations → MCP Server (Cloud or your self-hosted instance). Default Workspace ID (optional): Required for "Open AFFiNE Document". Find it in the browser URL when you open a workspace.

Icon: Place a 512×512 PNG as assets/icon.png (or use Raycast's "Create Extension" to generate assets).

Development

cd affine-raycast npm install npm run dev