Elsewhere

Control Elsewhere from focused Raycast commands without leaving your current context.

Elsewhere for macOS is required.

Commands

Audio and Spaces

Toggle Audio

Switch Space

Background music

Toggle Background Music

Switch Background Music

Volume

Make Ambience Louder and Make Ambience Quieter (±10%)

and (±10%) Make Music Louder and Make Music Quieter (±10%)

Volume commands leave Raycast open, so press Enter repeatedly for quick adjustments.

Immediate actions are no-view commands. Commands that require choosing a Space or track open a focused Raycast list with current-state context.

If Elsewhere is not running, selection commands offer to open it and populate automatically when it is ready. Immediate commands provide an Open Elsewhere and Retry confirmation.

State snapshot contract