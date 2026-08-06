Control Elsewhere from focused Raycast commands without leaving your current context.
Elsewhere for macOS is required.
Volume commands leave Raycast open, so press Enter repeatedly for quick adjustments.
Immediate actions are no-view commands. Commands that require choosing a Space or track open a focused Raycast list with current-state context.
If Elsewhere is not running, selection commands offer to open it and populate automatically when it is ready. Immediate commands provide an Open Elsewhere and Retry confirmation.
Elsewhere publishes the versioned
elsewhere-control-v1.json snapshot in its macOS user-data directory. The extension
discovers that file below
~/Library/Application Support using the app-family identifier
app.glaze.macos.27b0yt1l*, validates schema version 1 at runtime, and never reads Elsewhere's editable Space
documents directly.