StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Spiceblow - Sql Database Management

Search, update, insert and delete rows in your Sql database, deeply integrated with AI
AvatarMORSE
New
Install Extension
Overview

Spiceblow

Spiceblow is a Raycast extension that simplifies Sql database management for PostgreSQL and MySQL. It acts as a bridge between you and your data, allowing you to interact with your database using natural language queries. By leveraging AI, Spiceblow translates your everyday language into Sql, making it easier to search, update, and analyze your data without writing complex queries. It's like TablePlus but built into Racyast and super fast to navigate thanks to the full keyboard support Raycast provides.

Features

  • Supports PostgreSQL and MySQL databases
  • Filter database rows with natural language search, using AI to generate the Sql query
  • Search rows by any column or all searchable columns
  • Save custom Sql queries with full support for filtering
  • Generate custom Sql queries using AI
  • Generate stacked bar graphs of your data
  • Update, delete and duplicate your database rows
  • Run transactions to group multiple queries, for example to switch emails of user rows
Categories
Developer ToolsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.