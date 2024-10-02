Spiceblow

Spiceblow is a Raycast extension that simplifies Sql database management for PostgreSQL and MySQL. It acts as a bridge between you and your data, allowing you to interact with your database using natural language queries. By leveraging AI, Spiceblow translates your everyday language into Sql, making it easier to search, update, and analyze your data without writing complex queries. It's like TablePlus but built into Racyast and super fast to navigate thanks to the full keyboard support Raycast provides.

Features