This is a Raycast extension for Memberstack.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Get your Secret Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter your 'Secret' API Key:
a.
Sign in to your Account at this link (this is using Memberstack Dashboard 2.0)
(if you don't have an account,
Sign up at this link)
b.
Navigate to "Dev Tools" (the link should be in the left navbar)
c.
Copy the "Secret Key"
d.
Enter this key in Preferences OR at first prompt
The extension has the following missing features (these will likely be implemented in the future [PRs are welcome]):
Create (i.e. can not add custom fields, assign a custom plan, etc.)
Edit "email" and "verified" (i.e. no custom fields, plans, etc.)