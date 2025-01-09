StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Memberstack

List, Update or Delete Members
Overview

Memberstack

This is a Raycast extension for Memberstack.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Get your Secret Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter your 'Secret' API Key:

    a. Sign in to your Account at this link (this is using Memberstack Dashboard 2.0)

    (if you don't have an account, Sign up at this link)

    b. Navigate to "Dev Tools" (the link should be in the left navbar)

    c. Copy the "Secret Key"

    d. Enter this key in Preferences OR at first prompt

🗒️ NOTE

The extension has the following missing features (these will likely be implemented in the future [PRs are welcome]):

  • Can only specify "email" and "password" when Create (i.e. can not add custom fields, assign a custom plan, etc.)
  • Can only Edit "email" and "verified" (i.e. no custom fields, plans, etc.)

👀 Bonus

Using Webflow with Memberstack? You might be interested in:

