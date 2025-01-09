Install extension : Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

Get your Secret Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter your 'Secret' API Key:

a. Sign in to your Account at this link (this is using Memberstack Dashboard 2.0)

(if you don't have an account, Sign up at this link)

b. Navigate to "Dev Tools" (the link should be in the left navbar)

c. Copy the "Secret Key"