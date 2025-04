Canva

This is the unofficial Raycast Extension for Canva allowing you to View Designs.

⚙️ Configuration

Navigate to Canva Developers In "Your integrations" click "+ Create an integration" Choose "Public", Agree to ToC and Click "Create Integration" Enter the following: Configuration Integration name: Raycast

Scopes design:meta Read

Authentication URL 1 (Default): https://raycast.com/redirect/extension

Go back to 1st Tab (Configuration) Copy Client ID and Client secret Open Extension Preferences Paste in relevant fields

❔

Q. Why not use the Canva logo?

Ans. Canva Brand Guidelines require explicit permission to use their logo.