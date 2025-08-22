Comet Browser Extension

A powerful Raycast extension for seamless integration with Comet browser, featuring intelligent search and automation capabilities.

Features

🔍 Smart Search

Search Tabs : Find and navigate through open Comet tabs with fuzzy search

: Find and navigate through open Comet tabs with fuzzy search Search History : Browse browser history with date grouping and SQL-based filtering

: Browse browser history with date grouping and SQL-based filtering Search Bookmarks : Real-time bookmark search across all profiles

: Real-time bookmark search across all profiles Unified Search: Combined interface for tabs, history, and bookmarks

🚀 Quick Actions

New Tab : Create new tabs with automatic Perplexity search integration

: Create new tabs with automatic Perplexity search integration New Window : Open new browser windows instantly

: Open new browser windows instantly Incognito Mode : Create private browsing windows

: Create private browsing windows Close Tabs: Remove tabs directly from search results

🤖 AI Integration

AI Tools : Programmatic browser control for Claude and other AI assistants

: Programmatic browser control for Claude and other AI assistants Perplexity Search: Automatic search query routing to Perplexity.ai

⚙️ Advanced Features

Multi-Profile Support : Works with multiple Comet browser profiles

: Works with multiple Comet browser profiles Favicon Display : Visual tab identification with website icons

: Visual tab identification with website icons AppleScript Automation : Native macOS integration for seamless control

: Native macOS integration for seamless control Real-time Updates: Live tab and history synchronization

Requirements

macOS with Comet browser installed

Raycast app

Commands