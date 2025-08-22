A powerful Raycast extension for seamless integration with Comet browser, featuring intelligent search and automation capabilities.
New Tab - Open new tab or search with Perplexity
Search Tabs - Find and switch between open tabs
Search History - Browse and open from browser history
Search Bookmarks - Access saved bookmarks quickly
Search All - Unified search across tabs, history, and bookmarks
Create New Window - Create new browser window
Create New Incognito Window - Open private browsing session