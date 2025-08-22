StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Comet

Search open tabs, bookmarks and history in Comet.
Overview

Comet Browser Extension

A powerful Raycast extension for seamless integration with Comet browser, featuring intelligent search and automation capabilities.

Features

🔍 Smart Search

  • Search Tabs: Find and navigate through open Comet tabs with fuzzy search
  • Search History: Browse browser history with date grouping and SQL-based filtering
  • Search Bookmarks: Real-time bookmark search across all profiles
  • Unified Search: Combined interface for tabs, history, and bookmarks

🚀 Quick Actions

  • New Tab: Create new tabs with automatic Perplexity search integration
  • New Window: Open new browser windows instantly
  • Incognito Mode: Create private browsing windows
  • Close Tabs: Remove tabs directly from search results

🤖 AI Integration

  • AI Tools: Programmatic browser control for Claude and other AI assistants
  • Perplexity Search: Automatic search query routing to Perplexity.ai

⚙️ Advanced Features

  • Multi-Profile Support: Works with multiple Comet browser profiles
  • Favicon Display: Visual tab identification with website icons
  • AppleScript Automation: Native macOS integration for seamless control
  • Real-time Updates: Live tab and history synchronization

Requirements

  • macOS with Comet browser installed
  • Raycast app

Commands

  • New Tab - Open new tab or search with Perplexity
  • Search Tabs - Find and switch between open tabs
  • Search History - Browse and open from browser history
  • Search Bookmarks - Access saved bookmarks quickly
  • Search All - Unified search across tabs, history, and bookmarks
  • Create New Window - Create new browser window
  • Create New Incognito Window - Open private browsing session
WebApplicationsProductivityAI Extensions
