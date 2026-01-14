StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Microsoft OneDrive

Access, search, and manage your files in OneDrive and SharePoint
AvatarArthur Pinheiro
New
Install Extension
Overview

Microsoft OneDrive

Search, browse, and manage files across OneDrive and SharePoint using the Microsoft Graph API.

Commands

CommandDescription
Search FilesSearch and browse files with folder navigation, uploads, downloads, and sharing
My Recent FilesView recently accessed files (work/school accounts only)

Features

  • Search across OneDrive and SharePoint document libraries
  • Browse folder hierarchies (Tab to enter, Shift+Tab to go back)
  • Switch between drives via dropdown
  • Thumbnail previews and detailed metadata (size, dates, author, photo/video info)
  • Open files in browser or desktop Office apps
  • Create shareable links (public or organization-only, with expiration options)
  • Download, upload, and delete files
  • Pagination and filtering

SharePoint Setup

To access SharePoint libraries:

  1. Open in your browser the SharePoint sites you want to access and click the star icon (☆) to follow them
  2. Return to the extension - followed sites will automatically appear in the drive selection dropdown
  3. Each site shows all its document libraries for easy access

Security

  • All OAuth tokens are securely stored using Raycast's token storage
  • The extension uses PKCE (Proof Key for Code Exchange) for secure OAuth authentication
  • Access tokens are automatically refreshed when expired
  • You can log out at any time through Raycast's preferences, which will clear all stored tokens

Privacy

This extension:

  • Only accesses files you have permission to view in OneDrive and SharePoint
  • Does not collect, store, or transmit any personal information
  • Communicates directly with Microsoft Graph API - no third-party servers involved
  • You can revoke access at any time through your Microsoft account settings

Author

Developed by Arthur Pinheiro (@xilopaint on GitHub).

License

Distributed under the MIT License.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
ProductivityData
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Video Downloader logo

Video Downloader

Download videos from YouTube, 𝕏, Twitch, Instagram, Bilibili and more

Color Picker logo

Color Picker

Pick and organize colors, everywhere on your Mac

Shell logo

Shell

Run shell commands from Raycast

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.