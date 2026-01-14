Microsoft OneDrive

Search, browse, and manage files across OneDrive and SharePoint using the Microsoft Graph API.

Commands

Command Description Search Files Search and browse files with folder navigation, uploads, downloads, and sharing My Recent Files View recently accessed files (work/school accounts only)

Features

Search across OneDrive and SharePoint document libraries

Browse folder hierarchies ( Tab to enter, Shift+Tab to go back)

to enter, to go back) Switch between drives via dropdown

Thumbnail previews and detailed metadata (size, dates, author, photo/video info)

Open files in browser or desktop Office apps

Create shareable links (public or organization-only, with expiration options)

Download, upload, and delete files

Pagination and filtering

SharePoint Setup

To access SharePoint libraries:

Open in your browser the SharePoint sites you want to access and click the star icon (☆) to follow them Return to the extension - followed sites will automatically appear in the drive selection dropdown Each site shows all its document libraries for easy access

Security

All OAuth tokens are securely stored using Raycast's token storage

The extension uses PKCE (Proof Key for Code Exchange) for secure OAuth authentication

Access tokens are automatically refreshed when expired

You can log out at any time through Raycast's preferences, which will clear all stored tokens

Privacy

This extension:

Only accesses files you have permission to view in OneDrive and SharePoint

Does not collect, store, or transmit any personal information

Communicates directly with Microsoft Graph API - no third-party servers involved

You can revoke access at any time through your Microsoft account settings

Author

Developed by Arthur Pinheiro (@xilopaint on GitHub).

License

Distributed under the MIT License.