Microsoft OneDrive
Search, browse, and manage files across OneDrive and SharePoint using the Microsoft Graph API.
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Search Files
|Search and browse files with folder navigation, uploads, downloads, and sharing
|My Recent Files
|View recently accessed files (work/school accounts only)
Features
- Search across OneDrive and SharePoint document libraries
- Browse folder hierarchies (
Tab to enter,
Shift+Tab to go back)
- Switch between drives via dropdown
- Thumbnail previews and detailed metadata (size, dates, author, photo/video info)
- Open files in browser or desktop Office apps
- Create shareable links (public or organization-only, with expiration options)
- Download, upload, and delete files
- Pagination and filtering
SharePoint Setup
To access SharePoint libraries:
- Open in your browser the SharePoint sites you want to access and click the star icon (☆) to follow them
- Return to the extension - followed sites will automatically appear in the drive selection dropdown
- Each site shows all its document libraries for easy access
Security
- All OAuth tokens are securely stored using Raycast's token storage
- The extension uses PKCE (Proof Key for Code Exchange) for secure OAuth authentication
- Access tokens are automatically refreshed when expired
- You can log out at any time through Raycast's preferences, which will clear all stored tokens
Privacy
This extension:
- Only accesses files you have permission to view in OneDrive and SharePoint
- Does not collect, store, or transmit any personal information
- Communicates directly with Microsoft Graph API - no third-party servers involved
- You can revoke access at any time through your Microsoft account settings
Author
Developed by Arthur Pinheiro (@xilopaint on GitHub).
License
Distributed under the MIT License.