State-of-the-art Chinese & English TTS — directly from your keyboard, 100% free during the public beta.
Read any selected or clipboard text aloud, design a brand-new voice from a single sentence, or clone any voice from a 10-second sample — without leaving Raycast.
Xiaomi's MiMo platform launched MiMo-V2.5-TTS Series + V2.5-ASR as a single full-stack speech suite, and the entire TTS family is currently limited-time free on their billing page:
|Model
|What it does
|Beta price
mimo-v2.5-tts
|Preset-voice synthesis with full style control
|Free
mimo-v2.5-tts-voicedesign
|Generate a new voice from one sentence of description
|Free
mimo-v2.5-tts-voiceclone
|Clone any voice from a small mp3/wav sample
|Free
mimo-v2-tts
|Legacy voices
|Free
(Source: platform.xiaomimimo.com/docs/zh-CN/price/pay-as-you-go, as of 2026-05-27)
If you've been priced out of OpenAI Speech, ElevenLabs, or Azure Neural TTS for long-form reading or scripted character work, MiMo is the cheapest path to top-tier TTS today.
On 27 May 2026, Xiaomi shipped a permanent price cut across the MiMo-V2.5 LLM line — up to 99% off, with Token Plan quotas multiplied by 5–8× at the same price, plus a full credit reset for existing subscribers. (Announcement) Even after the TTS free beta ends, the underlying inference stack and billing engine just got a generational cost reduction. SGLang HiCache with SWA dropped KV-cache traffic to ~1/7 and cacheable tokens up ~5× — so unit cost is structurally lower, not just promotional.
MiMo-V2.5-TTS is positioned by Xiaomi as a model that "doesn't just read — it performs." All three creation modes share the same instruction-following surface:
(轻笑),
(深呼吸),
(粤语),
(唱歌),
(suppressed anger) mid-text for surgical control. Mix Chinese and English tags. Singing mode included.
Most "Chinese TTS" services are awful at English; most "English TTS" services give you mechanical Mandarin. MiMo trains both at native quality:
Type a 1–4 sentence description and get a brand new voice synthesized on the spot:
"A weathered Northern Chinese grandfather, slow and steady pace, slightly raspy and time-worn, like he's telling old stories."
Optional
optimize_text_preview flag lets the model auto-rewrite your sample text to match the persona — you can submit with an empty text body and MiMo writes the script for you. Other commercial TTS services charge you per generated voice ID; here it's one HTTP call.
Drop in any mp3 or wav (≤10 MB after base64). MiMo replicates the timbre and the cloned voice keeps the full control surface: director prompts, inline tags, dialect switching, singing mode. No upload step, no separate voice-management dashboard — each clone is a one-shot inline call.
afplay PID.
This extension is published on the Raycast Store as MiMo TTS. Search for it in Raycast → Store, then:
tp-...) from https://platform.xiaomimimo.com/. (Pay-as-you-go
sk- keys go to a different endpoint and are not used by this extension.)
|Command
|Mode
|What it does
|Quick Read
|no-view
|Read selected or clipboard text with your default voice. Trigger again to stop.
|Read with Voice
|view
|Browse voices and read selection / clipboard with the chosen one.
|Set Quick Read Voice
|view
|Pick and preview the voice that Quick Read uses.
|TTS Studio
|view
|Long-form composer with voice, speed, opening style, emotion / rhythm / vocal-texture / expression tags, performance presets, and a free-form director prompt.
|Design Voice
|view
|Generate a brand-new voice from a one-sentence description (MiMo-V2.5-TTS-VoiceDesign).
|Clone Voice
|view
|Replicate any voice from an mp3/wav file (MiMo-V2.5-TTS-VoiceClone).
|Setup Voice Defaults
|view
|Persist a per-session override for model / voice / rate / style prompt / Token Plan base URL.
|Stop Reading
|no-view
|Stop the current playback immediately.
|Speed up Reading / Slow Down Reading
|no-view
|Adjust playback speed by ±0.25× for the next chunk; persists globally.
|Reading Status
|menu-bar
|Now-playing status with playback / speed controls.
The TTS Studio command exposes everything MiMo-V2.5-TTS supports:
唱歌 overrides others to enter singing mode).
|Model ID
|Used by
|What it does
mimo-v2.5-tts
|Quick Read · Read with Voice · Set Quick Read Voice · TTS Studio
|Preset voices with style controls.
mimo-v2.5-tts-voicedesign
|Design Voice
|Generate a voice from a 1–4 sentence description. Optional
optimize_text_preview.
mimo-v2.5-tts-voiceclone
|Clone Voice
|Replicate a voice from a base64-encoded mp3/wav (≤10 MB).
mimo-v2-tts
|optional, via Setup Voice Defaults
|Legacy V2 voices.
Quick Read uses one keystroke to start and stop. When something is already playing, running Quick Read again terminates the
afplay process, clears the now-playing state, and shows a stop HUD. The menu-bar status, dedicated Stop Reading command, and
cmd+. from any view command all trigger the same stop path.
Cross-extension PID isolation: this extension uses
raycast-mimo-tts.pid /
.stop in
tmpdir so it doesn't fight my multi-provider AI Voice Studio extension over the same
afplay process.
The extension reads selected text and the clipboard only when you trigger a command. Synthesized audio plays via the system
afplay binary. No data is persisted beyond per-session Raycast
LocalStorage (voice override, speech-rate override, now-playing state). The API key never leaves Raycast Preferences. Voice-clone samples are sent inline to MiMo's endpoint for that single request — no upload service is used and nothing is cached server-side per their docs.
Originally part of AI Voice Studio, a multi-provider Raycast TTS extension covering Qwen-TTS, MiniMax, MiMo, and OpenAI. This standalone version extracts the MiMo provider so users who only want MiMo TTS get a focused, smaller surface — no Qwen / MiniMax / OpenAI code paths.
Open source on GitHub: https://github.com/xwzhangSZU/Raycast-Mimo-TTS.