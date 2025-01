Beszel

An unofficial Raycast extension to monitor and configure your systems managed by Beszel. This extension only currently supports username/password authentication.

Commands

Search Beszel Systems : Search for and display system statuses for each system monitored by Beszel

Preferences

URL : The URL of the Beszel service

: The URL of the Beszel service Username : The username to use for authentication

: The username to use for authentication Password : The password to use for authentication

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for more information.