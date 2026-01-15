Manage ephemeral workspace directories for your experiments, directly from Raycast.
Open Raycast and search for "Browse Try Directories" to see all your experiments.
Press
⌘+N to create a new directory. It will be automatically prefixed with today's date.
Press
⌘+G to clone a git repository. Supports:
https://github.com/user/repo
git@github.com:user/repo
Set your try directory path in Raycast extension preferences:
~/src/tries)
This is a Raycast port of try by @tobi.
The directory structure, naming conventions (YYYY-MM-DD prefix), and core functionality are directly adapted from the original Ruby CLI tool. This extension reimplements a subset of those features in TypeScript for Raycast.
Recommended: Install the original try CLI for the full feature set (fuzzy search in terminal, worktree support, etc.).
MIT