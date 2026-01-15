StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Manage ephemeral workspace directories for experiments. A Raycast port of tobi/try.
Overview

Try

Manage ephemeral workspace directories for your experiments, directly from Raycast.

A Raycast port of try by @tobi.

Features

  • Browse all your experiment directories with instant search
  • Create new directories with auto date prefix (YYYY-MM-DD-name)
  • Clone git repositories into organized directories
  • Smart sorting - recently used directories appear first
  • Configurable path - set your own try directory location

Usage

Browse Directories

Open Raycast and search for "Browse Try Directories" to see all your experiments.

Create New Directory

Press ⌘+N to create a new directory. It will be automatically prefixed with today's date.

Clone Repository

Press ⌘+G to clone a git repository. Supports:

  • https://github.com/user/repo
  • git@github.com:user/repo
  • GitLab and other git hosts

Actions

  • Open With - Open directory with default app (updates last accessed time)
  • Show in Finder - Reveal in Finder
  • Copy Path - Copy directory path to clipboard
  • Delete - Remove directory (with confirmation)

Configuration

Set your try directory path in Raycast extension preferences:

  1. Open Raycast Preferences
  2. Go to Extensions → Try
  3. Set "Try Directory Path" (default: ~/src/tries)

Credits

This is a Raycast port of try by @tobi.

The directory structure, naming conventions (YYYY-MM-DD prefix), and core functionality are directly adapted from the original Ruby CLI tool. This extension reimplements a subset of those features in TypeScript for Raycast.

Recommended: Install the original try CLI for the full feature set (fuzzy search in terminal, worktree support, etc.).

License

MIT

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
