Create Userplane recording links, browse recordings, and jump into the Userplane dashboard — all without leaving Raycast.
Userplane helps your support team request screen recordings from customers in seconds. The Raycast extension puts every core Userplane workflow behind a keystroke: create a recording link, paste it into Intercom, Zendesk, or Slack, and review the recording — console logs, network activity, user actions — from the same place you launch the rest of your day.
Your key is stored in the macOS keychain by Raycast.
Pick a workspace, project, and domain, add an optional reference (ticket number, customer ID, anything), and submit. The link is copied to your clipboard.
⌘↵ creates the link and opens it in your browser in one step. The extension remembers your last workspace, project, and domain so the next link is one keystroke faster.
Thumbnail grid of every recording in the current workspace. Filter by creator, project, or link (
⌘F). Sort by newest or longest (
⌘⇧F to reset). Recordings nearing expiry are flagged with a clock icon.
⌘C copies the dashboard URL.
Every recording link in the current workspace. Filter by creator, project, or domain (
⌘F,
⌘⇧F to reset). Copy a link URL, open it in the browser, or jump to the recordings it captured (
⌘R).
One-click access to every command plus the dashboard, from the macOS menu bar.
Every command exposes a Userplane action section with Open Dashboard (
⌘D), View My Recordings (
⌘⇧R), Change API Key (
⌘⇧K), and Advanced Options (
⌘⇧A).
Override API Host (
apiBaseUrl, default
api.userplane.io) and Dashboard Host (
dashBaseUrl, default
dash.userplane.io) in Extension Preferences. Both accept bare hosts or full
https:// URLs. Every "Open in Dashboard" action respects the dashboard override.
See CONTRIBUTING.md for local development, build, and publish instructions.
MIT — see LICENSE.