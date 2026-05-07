Userplane for Raycast

Create Userplane recording links, browse recordings, and jump into the Userplane dashboard — all without leaving Raycast.

Userplane helps your support team request screen recordings from customers in seconds. The Raycast extension puts every core Userplane workflow behind a keystroke: create a recording link, paste it into Intercom, Zendesk, or Slack, and review the recording — console logs, network activity, user actions — from the same place you launch the rest of your day.

What you can do

Create a recording link in two keystrokes, copied to your clipboard and ready to send.

in two keystrokes, copied to your clipboard and ready to send. Browse recordings in a thumbnail grid with creator, duration, and expiry indicators.

in a thumbnail grid with creator, duration, and expiry indicators. Browse recording links with filters by creator, project, and domain.

with filters by creator, project, and domain. Jump into the dashboard for playback, console logs, network activity, and the Issue Analyzer.

for playback, console logs, network activity, and the Issue Analyzer. Menu bar access so every command is one click away.

Getting started

Create an API key at dash.userplane.io/_/account?tab=developers. Run any Userplane command in Raycast. Paste your key into the API Key preference when prompted.

Your key is stored in the macOS keychain by Raycast.

Commands

Create Recording Link

Pick a workspace, project, and domain, add an optional reference (ticket number, customer ID, anything), and submit. The link is copied to your clipboard. ⌘↵ creates the link and opens it in your browser in one step. The extension remembers your last workspace, project, and domain so the next link is one keystroke faster.

Browse Recordings

Thumbnail grid of every recording in the current workspace. Filter by creator, project, or link ( ⌘F ). Sort by newest or longest ( ⌘⇧F to reset). Recordings nearing expiry are flagged with a clock icon. ⌘C copies the dashboard URL.

Browse Links

Every recording link in the current workspace. Filter by creator, project, or domain ( ⌘F , ⌘⇧F to reset). Copy a link URL, open it in the browser, or jump to the recordings it captured ( ⌘R ).

Show Menu Bar

One-click access to every command plus the dashboard, from the macOS menu bar.

Every command exposes a Userplane action section with Open Dashboard ( ⌘D ), View My Recordings ( ⌘⇧R ), Change API Key ( ⌘⇧K ), and Advanced Options ( ⌘⇧A ).

Self-hosted and staging deployments

Override API Host ( apiBaseUrl , default api.userplane.io ) and Dashboard Host ( dashBaseUrl , default dash.userplane.io ) in Extension Preferences. Both accept bare hosts or full https:// URLs. Every "Open in Dashboard" action respects the dashboard override.

Learn more

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for local development, build, and publish instructions.

License

MIT — see LICENSE.