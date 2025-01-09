Ollama Mind Map Generator for Raycast

Transform any text into beautiful, interactive mind maps using local Large Language Models via Ollama. Perfect for visualizing documentation, articles, meeting notes, or any complex text content.

✨ Highlights

🤖 Local AI Processing : Uses Ollama for local LLM inference - your data never leaves your machine

: Uses Ollama for local LLM inference - your data never leaves your machine 🗺️ Interactive Mind Maps : Generates HTML files using markmap.js for dynamic, expandable visualization

: Generates HTML files using markmap.js for dynamic, expandable visualization 📋 Clipboard Integration : Just copy any text and generate a mind map with a single command

: Just copy any text and generate a mind map with a single command 📝 Markdown Export : Gets you both the interactive HTML and the markdown source for maximum flexibility

: Gets you both the interactive HTML and the markdown source for maximum flexibility 🔒 Privacy-Focused: All processing happens locally on your machine

📋 Prerequisites

Ollama must be installed and running

At least one Ollama model installed

Quick Setup

Install Ollama:

brew install ollama

Start Ollama server:

ollama serve

Pull the recommended model:

ollama pull mistral-openorca

💫 Recommended Model

While this extension works with any Ollama model, mistral-openorca is recommended because:

Fast response times

Good at understanding context and structure

Efficient resource usage

🚀 Usage

Copy any text you want to visualize Open Raycast Search for "Generate Mind Map" Select your preferred model Your mind map will be generated and saved as an HTML file The file location will be shown

The markdown content will be copied to your clipboard

You can immediately open it in your browser

📊 Output

The extension generates:

An interactive HTML file using markmap.js

Copied markdown content for use in other tools

Automatic keyword-based filenames

🛠️ Configuration

The extension provides two configurable options:

Output Directory : Where to save the generated mind maps (default: ~/Desktop )

: Where to save the generated mind maps (default: ) Ollama API URL: URL of your Ollama server (default: http://localhost:11434 )

🤝 Contributing

Found a bug or have a suggestion? Please open an issue or submit a pull request!