StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Ollama Mind Map Generator

Generate interactive mind maps from clipboard content using local LLMs via Ollama
AvatarVolker Janz
New
Install Extension
Overview
logo

Ollama Mind Map Generator for Raycast

Transform any text into beautiful, interactive mind maps using local Large Language Models via Ollama. Perfect for visualizing documentation, articles, meeting notes, or any complex text content.

✨ Highlights

  • 🤖 Local AI Processing: Uses Ollama for local LLM inference - your data never leaves your machine
  • 🗺️ Interactive Mind Maps: Generates HTML files using markmap.js for dynamic, expandable visualization
  • 📋 Clipboard Integration: Just copy any text and generate a mind map with a single command
  • 📝 Markdown Export: Gets you both the interactive HTML and the markdown source for maximum flexibility
  • 🔒 Privacy-Focused: All processing happens locally on your machine

📋 Prerequisites

  • Ollama must be installed and running
  • At least one Ollama model installed

Quick Setup

  1. Install Ollama:
brew install ollama
  1. Start Ollama server:
ollama serve
  1. Pull the recommended model:
ollama pull mistral-openorca

💫 Recommended Model

While this extension works with any Ollama model, mistral-openorca is recommended because:

  • Fast response times
  • Good at understanding context and structure
  • Efficient resource usage

🚀 Usage

  1. Copy any text you want to visualize
  2. Open Raycast
  3. Search for "Generate Mind Map"
  4. Select your preferred model
  5. Your mind map will be generated and saved as an HTML file
    • The file location will be shown
    • The markdown content will be copied to your clipboard
    • You can immediately open it in your browser

📊 Output

The extension generates:

  • An interactive HTML file using markmap.js
  • Copied markdown content for use in other tools
  • Automatic keyword-based filenames

🛠️ Configuration

The extension provides two configurable options:

  • Output Directory: Where to save the generated mind maps (default: ~/Desktop)
  • Ollama API URL: URL of your Ollama server (default: http://localhost:11434)

🤝 Contributing

Found a bug or have a suggestion? Please open an issue or submit a pull request!

Categories
ProductivityDocumentation
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Obsidian logo

Obsidian

Control Obsidian with Raycast

Obsidian Bookmarks logo

Obsidian Bookmarks

Manage your bookmarked links with Obsidian. Save, search, and access your bookmarks. Supports Safari, Arc and other Chromium-based browsers

CleanShot X logo

CleanShot X

Capture and record your screen!

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast NotesClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.