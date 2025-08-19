Vixai Raycast Extension
Vixai is a Raycast extension that provides a seamless UI for interacting with the vixai.tech API. It enables users to manage wallets, transfer tokens, and trade on Solana — all without needing to manually set up a Solana wallet.
Just sign in with your Google Account, and you're ready to go.
⚙️ What You Can Do
- 🔐 Wallet Management – Create and manage your Solana wallet (via Privy) with zero setup.
- 🔄 Token Transfers – Send SPL tokens to any address on Solana.
- 📈 Trade Tokens – Execute real-time token swaps using Jupiter’s trading API.
- ⚡ Fast & Native UX – Everything is available through Raycast’s blazing-fast interface.
🚀 Getting Started
1. Install the Extension
- Open Raycast and search for
Vixai in the Raycast Store
2. Sign In
The first time you use the extension, you’ll be prompted to sign in with your Google account.
This authentication creates a secure Privy-backed Solana wallet for you automatically.
No wallet extensions. No seed phrases.
3. Start Using
Once authenticated, you can:
- View your wallet balance
- Send tokens to any Solana address
- Trade tokens via Jupiter
🌐 Powered By
- Vixai.tech API – Core backend for wallet and trading features
- Privy – Embedded wallet-as-a-service using social login
- Jupiter Aggregator – Best-in-class token swapping on Solana
- Raycast – Mac productivity tool with extensible command palette
🔒 Security
All wallet credentials are managed securely via Privy.
The extension never accesses or stores private keys directly.
📄 License
MIT License