StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Vixai

Vixai extension for Raycast
Avatarvixaidev
New
Install Extension
Overview

Vixai Raycast Extension

Vixai is a Raycast extension that provides a seamless UI for interacting with the vixai.tech API. It enables users to manage wallets, transfer tokens, and trade on Solana — all without needing to manually set up a Solana wallet.

Just sign in with your Google Account, and you're ready to go.

⚙️ What You Can Do

  • 🔐 Wallet Management – Create and manage your Solana wallet (via Privy) with zero setup.
  • 🔄 Token Transfers – Send SPL tokens to any address on Solana.
  • 📈 Trade Tokens – Execute real-time token swaps using Jupiter’s trading API.
  • Fast & Native UX – Everything is available through Raycast’s blazing-fast interface.

🚀 Getting Started

1. Install the Extension

  • Open Raycast and search for Vixai in the Raycast Store

2. Sign In

The first time you use the extension, you’ll be prompted to sign in with your Google account. This authentication creates a secure Privy-backed Solana wallet for you automatically.

No wallet extensions. No seed phrases.

3. Start Using

Once authenticated, you can:

  • View your wallet balance
  • Send tokens to any Solana address
  • Trade tokens via Jupiter

🌐 Powered By

  • Vixai.tech API – Core backend for wallet and trading features
  • Privy – Embedded wallet-as-a-service using social login
  • Jupiter Aggregator – Best-in-class token swapping on Solana
  • Raycast – Mac productivity tool with extensible command palette

🔒 Security

All wallet credentials are managed securely via Privy. The extension never accesses or stores private keys directly.

📄 License

MIT License

Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Spotify Player logo

Spotify Player

Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.

Copy Path logo

Copy Path

Copy the path of the open folder, selected file or the URL of the current browser tab.

Kill Process logo

Kill Process

Terminate processes sorted by CPU or memory usage

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.