Vixai Raycast Extension

Vixai is a Raycast extension that provides a seamless UI for interacting with the vixai.tech API. It enables users to manage wallets, transfer tokens, and trade on Solana — all without needing to manually set up a Solana wallet.

Just sign in with your Google Account, and you're ready to go.

⚙️ What You Can Do

🔐 Wallet Management – Create and manage your Solana wallet (via Privy) with zero setup.

– Create and manage your Solana wallet (via Privy) with zero setup. 🔄 Token Transfers – Send SPL tokens to any address on Solana.

– Send SPL tokens to any address on Solana. 📈 Trade Tokens – Execute real-time token swaps using Jupiter’s trading API.

– Execute real-time token swaps using Jupiter’s trading API. ⚡ Fast & Native UX – Everything is available through Raycast’s blazing-fast interface.

🚀 Getting Started

1. Install the Extension

Open Raycast and search for Vixai in the Raycast Store

2. Sign In

The first time you use the extension, you’ll be prompted to sign in with your Google account. This authentication creates a secure Privy-backed Solana wallet for you automatically.

No wallet extensions. No seed phrases.

3. Start Using

Once authenticated, you can:

View your wallet balance

Send tokens to any Solana address

Trade tokens via Jupiter

🌐 Powered By

Vixai.tech API – Core backend for wallet and trading features

Privy – Embedded wallet-as-a-service using social login

Jupiter Aggregator – Best-in-class token swapping on Solana

Raycast – Mac productivity tool with extensible command palette

🔒 Security

All wallet credentials are managed securely via Privy. The extension never accesses or stores private keys directly.

📄 License

MIT License