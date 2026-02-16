DNS Lookup for Raycast Check DNS propagation instantly using the world's fastest resolvers and physical probes.

DNS Lookup for Raycast is a powerful, zero-config tool designed for developers and sysadmins. It offers two modes: a Fast Check for immediate debugging via DoH (DNS over HTTPS) and a Global Check to verify worldwide propagation using physical probes via the Globalping network.

🚀 Features

⚡️ Fast Check (Instant)

Query the 4 major DNS providers simultaneously via DoH. Perfect for checking if your changes are live.

🇺🇸 Google Public DNS (8.8.8.8)

(8.8.8.8) ☁️ Cloudflare (1.1.1.1)

(1.1.1.1) 🇩🇪 DNS.SB (Europe)

(Europe) 🇨🇳 Alibaba DNS (Asia)

🌍 Global Check (Propagation)

Verify your DNS propagation across the globe using real physical probes (not just proxies).

Surgical Precision: Queries 8 probes strategically distributed across North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Oceania .

Queries 8 probes strategically distributed across . Real-world data: Shows the ISP/Network name (e.g., Comcast, Orange, AWS) and the country flag.

Shows the ISP/Network name (e.g., Comcast, Orange, AWS) and the country flag. Zero-Config: Works out-of-the-box without an API key (uses the free tier limits).

🛠 Supported Records

Standard: A, AAAA, CNAME, MX, NS, TXT.

A, AAAA, CNAME, MX, NS, TXT. Advanced: SOA (formatted for readability) and SRV.

⚙️ Configuration (Optional)

The extension works perfectly without any configuration. However, power users can add a Globalping API Key to bypass the anonymous rate limits and use buyed Globalping credits if needed.

Create an account on Globalping. Generate an API Token. Enter it in the Raycast extension preferences ( Cmd + , ).

📸 Screenshots

Fast Check view showing results from major providers.

Global Check view showing worldwide propagation.

💡 How to use

Enter a domain (e.g., google.com ). Select a Record Type (A, MX, TXT...) via the dropdown or argument. Fast Check runs automatically. Press Cmd + Shift + Enter (or select the action) to switch to Global Check. Press Enter on a result to copy it, or Cmd + Enter to see detailed output.

🛡 Privacy

This extension communicates directly with:

dns.google

cloudflare-dns.com

doh.dns.sb

dns.alidns.com

api.globalping.io

No data is sent to any other third-party server or analytics.

Have feedback or need help? Feel free to reach out at hi@vltn.sh.

This extension uses awesome services of Globalping and standard DoH providers. I am not affiliated with, partnered with, or compensated by any of these companies — I simply use their free services to make sysadmins' lives easier.