Check DNS propagation instantly using the world's fastest resolvers and physical probes.
DNS Lookup for Raycast is a powerful, zero-config tool designed for developers and sysadmins. It offers two modes: a Fast Check for immediate debugging via DoH (DNS over HTTPS) and a Global Check to verify worldwide propagation using physical probes via the Globalping network.
Query the 4 major DNS providers simultaneously via DoH. Perfect for checking if your changes are live.
Verify your DNS propagation across the globe using real physical probes (not just proxies).
The extension works perfectly without any configuration. However, power users can add a Globalping API Key to bypass the anonymous rate limits and use buyed Globalping credits if needed.
Fast Check view showing results from major providers.
Global Check view showing worldwide propagation.
Cmd + Shift + Enter (or select the action) to switch to Global Check.
Enter on a result to copy it, or
Cmd + Enter to see detailed output.
This extension communicates directly with:
dns.google
cloudflare-dns.com
doh.dns.sb
dns.alidns.com
api.globalping.io
No data is sent to any other third-party server or analytics.
Have feedback or need help? Feel free to reach out at hi@vltn.sh.
This extension uses awesome services of Globalping and standard DoH providers. I am not affiliated with, partnered with, or compensated by any of these companies — I simply use their free services to make sysadmins' lives easier.