Desktop Manager
A Raycast extension to search and organize your desktop files.
Inspired by the Downloads Manager extension.
Features
- Manage Desktop: Browse and organize all files on your desktop
- Quick Actions: Fast access to your most recent desktop files
- File Operations: Open, copy, delete, and show files in Finder
- Configurable: Customize desktop folder path and deletion behavior
Commands
Manage Desktop
Browse and organize all files on your desktop with a clean interface. Features:
- File list with icons and last modified dates
- Quick actions (open, copy, delete, show in Finder)
- Keyboard shortcuts for efficient navigation
Quick Actions
- Open Latest Desktop File: Instantly open the most recent file
- Copy Latest Desktop File: Copy the latest file to clipboard
- Show Latest Desktop File: Show the latest file in Finder
- Delete Latest Desktop File: Delete the most recent file
- Paste Latest Desktop File: Paste the latest file to the active app
Configuration
Access preferences to customize:
- Desktop Folder: Set custom desktop folder path (default: ~/Desktop)
- Latest File Order: Choose how to determine the "latest" file (modified, created, added, or birth time)
- Deletion Behavior: Choose between moving to trash or permanent deletion
- Show Hidden Files: Toggle visibility of hidden files (via command preferences)
Installation
- Install via Raycast Store or
- Clone this repository and run
npm run dev for development
Usage
- Open Raycast (⌘ + Space)
- Type "Desktop Manager" or "Manage Desktop"
- Browse your desktop files or use quick actions for instant access
Keyboard Shortcuts
- ⌘ + R: Reload desktop files
- ⌘ + Shift + C: Copy file
- ⌘ + O: Open with specific application
- ⌘ + Y: Toggle Quick Look
- Ctrl + X: Delete file
- Ctrl + Shift + X: Delete all desktop files
Requirements
- macOS
- Raycast
- Desktop folder access permissions