Desktop Manager

A Raycast extension to search and organize your desktop files.

Inspired by the Downloads Manager extension.

Features

Manage Desktop : Browse and organize all files on your desktop

: Browse and organize all files on your desktop Quick Actions : Fast access to your most recent desktop files

: Fast access to your most recent desktop files File Operations : Open, copy, delete, and show files in Finder

: Open, copy, delete, and show files in Finder Configurable: Customize desktop folder path and deletion behavior

Commands

Manage Desktop

Browse and organize all files on your desktop with a clean interface. Features:

File list with icons and last modified dates

Quick actions (open, copy, delete, show in Finder)

Keyboard shortcuts for efficient navigation

Quick Actions

Open Latest Desktop File : Instantly open the most recent file

: Instantly open the most recent file Copy Latest Desktop File : Copy the latest file to clipboard

: Copy the latest file to clipboard Show Latest Desktop File : Show the latest file in Finder

: Show the latest file in Finder Delete Latest Desktop File : Delete the most recent file

: Delete the most recent file Paste Latest Desktop File: Paste the latest file to the active app

Configuration

Access preferences to customize:

Desktop Folder : Set custom desktop folder path (default: ~/Desktop)

: Set custom desktop folder path (default: ~/Desktop) Latest File Order : Choose how to determine the "latest" file (modified, created, added, or birth time)

: Choose how to determine the "latest" file (modified, created, added, or birth time) Deletion Behavior : Choose between moving to trash or permanent deletion

: Choose between moving to trash or permanent deletion Show Hidden Files: Toggle visibility of hidden files (via command preferences)

Installation

Install via Raycast Store or Clone this repository and run npm run dev for development

Usage

Open Raycast (⌘ + Space) Type "Desktop Manager" or "Manage Desktop" Browse your desktop files or use quick actions for instant access

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘ + R : Reload desktop files

: Reload desktop files ⌘ + Shift + C : Copy file

: Copy file ⌘ + O : Open with specific application

: Open with specific application ⌘ + Y : Toggle Quick Look

: Toggle Quick Look Ctrl + X : Delete file

: Delete file Ctrl + Shift + X: Delete all desktop files

Requirements