Shopinfo.app

Identify Shopify themes from your current browser tab using shopinfo.app's database
Overview

shopinfo.app Extension

This Raycast extension integrates with shopinfo.app to identify Shopify themes directly from your browser. Simply navigate to any Shopify store and run the command to instantly see theme details, version information, and update availability.

Features

  • 🔍 Instant Theme Detection - Analyze any Shopify store you're browsing
  • 📊 Theme Information - Get theme name, vendor, version, and update status
  • 🌐 Direct Links - Quick access to theme documentation and shopinfo.app details
  • 🚀 Fast & Reliable - Works with Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Arc, and Brave browsers

Setup Required

This extension requires an API key to access the shopinfo.app database.

Getting an API Key

To request an API key, please contact:

Email: taylor@thepagesmedia.com

Include in your request:

  • Your intended use case
  • Expected usage volume
  • Brief description of your project/business

Configuration

Once you have your API key:

  1. Open Raycast and search for "Shopinfo.app"
  2. Run the command for the first time
  3. You'll be prompted to enter your API key in preferences
  4. Paste your API key and save

How to Use

  1. Navigate to any Shopify store in your browser
  2. Open Raycast and search for "Check What Shopify Theme Is This?"
  3. Run the command - the extension will automatically detect the current page and analyze the theme
  4. View results including theme name, version, vendor, and update availability
  5. Take action with quick links to documentation or full theme details

Supported Browsers

  • Google Chrome
  • Safari
  • Firefox
  • Arc
  • Brave Browser
  • Zen Browser

Privacy & Security

  • Your API key is stored securely in Raycast's local preferences
  • All requests are made directly to the shopinfo.app API
  • Successful matches to themes are stored as a result on the theme but no personal information is stored

Support

For technical issues or questions about the extension, contact taylor@thepagesmedia.com.

For general shopinfo.app questions, visit shopinfo.app.

