StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Remote Desktop

Manage Remote Desktop connections
AvatarMichael Aigner
New
Install Extension
Commands

Commands1

Recent Remote Desktop ConnectionsRecent Remote Desktop Connections

List Recent Remote Desktop connections

Compatibility
  • Windows
Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Pi Drill logo

Pi Drill

Sharpen your memory and challenge yourself to recall as many digits of pi as you can with this interactive Raycast extension. Type each digit in sequence and see how far you get—perfect for students, pi enthusiasts, or anyone up for a fun brain exercise. Track your progress, practice at your own pace, and improve your recall directly from your Raycast command bar.

Remove Background logo

Remove Background

Remove image backgrounds instantly using AI Powered by Replicate

YouTube logo

YouTube

Search Videos, Channels, and more

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.