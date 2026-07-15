A fast, local-first PII masker for developers and power users of AI tools (ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor).
RedactCast sanitizes sensitive data in your clipboard before you paste it into an LLM. When the AI responds, hit the reverse hotkey to restore your original data — using a deterministic, reversible token mapping.
Standard "scrubbing" tools destroy your data (e.g. replacing names with "XXX"), making the AI's response unusable in your codebase or emails. RedactCast uses a deterministic, reversible mapping (
[EMAIL_1],
[PHONE_1]).
Out of the box, the default rules mask:
Additional terms (internal project names, hostnames, etc.) can be added via a Team key — see below. Review the rules before relying on this for other kinds of sensitive data.
Want to stop your engineering team from pasting "Project Titan" or your AWS hostnames into ChatGPT? With a RedactCast Pro API Key, you can define a shared list of terms to mask centrally. Team members enter the API Key in their Raycast preferences, and their local RedactCast automatically syncs and applies your organization's list.