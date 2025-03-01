Slowed + Reverb

Description

This extension allows you to slow down or speed up songs that you have stored locally.

Here are the options available:

Slowed + Reverb : Slows down the song by a factor of 0.8 + reverb .

: Slows down the song by a factor of + . Slowed : Slows down the song by a factor of 0.8 .

: Slows down the song by a factor of . Reverb : Adds reverb to the song.

: Adds to the song. Nightcore: Speeds up the song by a factor of 1.2 .

The extension requires sox to function properly, but informs the user and tries to find the library in a bunch of common places, and also allows the user to customise the location.

How to use

To use the extension, simply select an audio file in the Finder, and open Raycast and select the type of audio conversion you want to make. It will add your converted songs into the same folder.

Screencast

Settings

You can modify the defaults of Slowed and Nightcore speeds to match your tastes, as well as put a custom path for sox if you require a special config (but should not be needed in most cases).

