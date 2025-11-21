Atlassian Data Center

A Raycast extension for Atlassian Data Center products to search and manage Confluence and Jira, with CQL/JQL syntax support.

⚙️ Setup Required

This extension integrates with your Atlassian applications using Personal Access Token (PAT), which are a secure way to authenticate external applications. Learn more

[!IMPORTANT] Keep your Personal Access Token secure. If compromised, revoke it immediately.

On first use, you'll need to provide:

Confluence Base URL : Base URL of your Confluence Data Center instance, e.g. https://confluence.example.com

: Base URL of your Confluence Data Center instance, e.g. Confluence PAT : Create it from Confluence → Profile → Personal Access Tokens → Create token

: Create it from Confluence → Profile → Personal Access Tokens → Create token Jira Base URL : Base URL of your Jira Data Center instance, e.g. https://jira.example.com

: Base URL of your Jira Data Center instance, e.g. Jira PAT: Create it from Jira → Profile → Personal Access Tokens → Create token

✨ Features

📚 Confluence

Search Contents - Search Confluence contents, including pages, blog posts, comments, and attachments

- Search Confluence contents, including pages, blog posts, comments, and attachments Search Spaces - Search Confluence spaces

- Search Confluence spaces Search Users - Search Confluence users

- Search Confluence users CQL Support - Use Confluence Query Language for advanced searches

- Use Confluence Query Language for advanced searches Common Filters - Viewed Recently, Created by Me, Contributed by Me, Mentions Me, My Favourites, Watched by Me

🐛 Jira

Search Issues - Search Jira issues

- Search Jira issues Board View - View Jira board

- View Jira board Worklog View - View Jira worklog

- View Jira worklog Notification View - View Jira notifications (requires Notifications for Jira plugin on your Jira instance)

- View Jira notifications (requires Notifications for Jira plugin on your Jira instance) Manage Fields - Manage custom fields for Jira issue search. Use "Add to Search" to include user-type custom fields in search results, which will display their values in the tooltip when searching issues

- Manage custom fields for Jira issue search. Use "Add to Search" to include user-type custom fields in search results, which will display their values in the tooltip when searching issues JQL Support - Use Jira Query Language for complex searches

- Use Jira Query Language for complex searches Common Filters - My Open Issues, Open Issues, Assigned to Me, Reported by Me, Created Recently, Updated Recently, Resolved Recently, Viewed Recently, Watched by Me

🔧 Troubleshooting

If pagination doesn't work properly, try increasing the pagination size to ensure results exceed the Raycast window height.

📄 License

MIT