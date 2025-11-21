StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Atlassian Data Center

Search and manage Confluence and Jira Data Center
Overview

Atlassian Data Center

A Raycast extension for Atlassian Data Center products to search and manage Confluence and Jira, with CQL/JQL syntax support.

⚙️ Setup Required

This extension integrates with your Atlassian applications using Personal Access Token (PAT), which are a secure way to authenticate external applications. Learn more

[!IMPORTANT] Keep your Personal Access Token secure. If compromised, revoke it immediately.

On first use, you'll need to provide:

  • Confluence Base URL: Base URL of your Confluence Data Center instance, e.g. https://confluence.example.com
  • Confluence PAT: Create it from Confluence → Profile → Personal Access Tokens → Create token
  • Jira Base URL: Base URL of your Jira Data Center instance, e.g. https://jira.example.com
  • Jira PAT: Create it from Jira → Profile → Personal Access Tokens → Create token

✨ Features

📚 Confluence

  • Search Contents - Search Confluence contents, including pages, blog posts, comments, and attachments
  • Search Spaces - Search Confluence spaces
  • Search Users - Search Confluence users
  • CQL Support - Use Confluence Query Language for advanced searches
  • Common Filters - Viewed Recently, Created by Me, Contributed by Me, Mentions Me, My Favourites, Watched by Me

🐛 Jira

  • Search Issues - Search Jira issues
  • Board View - View Jira board
  • Worklog View - View Jira worklog
  • Notification View - View Jira notifications (requires Notifications for Jira plugin on your Jira instance)
  • Manage Fields - Manage custom fields for Jira issue search. Use "Add to Search" to include user-type custom fields in search results, which will display their values in the tooltip when searching issues
  • JQL Support - Use Jira Query Language for complex searches
  • Common Filters - My Open Issues, Open Issues, Assigned to Me, Reported by Me, Created Recently, Updated Recently, Resolved Recently, Viewed Recently, Watched by Me

🔧 Troubleshooting

  • If pagination doesn't work properly, try increasing the pagination size to ensure results exceed the Raycast window height.

📄 License

MIT

