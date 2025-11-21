Atlassian Data Center
A Raycast extension for Atlassian Data Center products to search and manage Confluence and Jira, with CQL/JQL syntax support.
⚙️ Setup Required
This extension integrates with your Atlassian applications using Personal Access Token (PAT), which are a secure way to authenticate external applications. Learn more
[!IMPORTANT]
Keep your Personal Access Token secure. If compromised, revoke it immediately.
On first use, you'll need to provide:
- Confluence Base URL: Base URL of your Confluence Data Center instance, e.g.
https://confluence.example.com
- Confluence PAT: Create it from Confluence → Profile → Personal Access Tokens → Create token
- Jira Base URL: Base URL of your Jira Data Center instance, e.g.
https://jira.example.com
- Jira PAT: Create it from Jira → Profile → Personal Access Tokens → Create token
✨ Features
📚 Confluence
- Search Contents - Search Confluence contents, including pages, blog posts, comments, and attachments
- Search Spaces - Search Confluence spaces
- Search Users - Search Confluence users
- CQL Support - Use Confluence Query Language for advanced searches
- Common Filters - Viewed Recently, Created by Me, Contributed by Me, Mentions Me, My Favourites, Watched by Me
🐛 Jira
- Search Issues - Search Jira issues
- Board View - View Jira board
- Worklog View - View Jira worklog
- Notification View - View Jira notifications (requires Notifications for Jira plugin on your Jira instance)
- Manage Fields - Manage custom fields for Jira issue search. Use "Add to Search" to include user-type custom fields in search results, which will display their values in the tooltip when searching issues
- JQL Support - Use Jira Query Language for complex searches
- Common Filters - My Open Issues, Open Issues, Assigned to Me, Reported by Me, Created Recently, Updated Recently, Resolved Recently, Viewed Recently, Watched by Me
🔧 Troubleshooting
- If pagination doesn't work properly, try increasing the pagination size to ensure results exceed the Raycast window height.
📄 License
MIT