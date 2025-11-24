A Raycast extension for viewing and navigating HLS/DASH manifest files with keyboard navigation.
.m3u8 master and variant playlists
.mpd files
Clone this repository
Install dependencies:
npm install
Start development mode:
npm run dev
npm run dev - Start development mode with hot reload
npm run build - Build the extension
npm run lint - Run ESLint
npm run fix-lint - Fix linting issues automatically
Follow Raycast documentation to publish
See CHANGELOG.md for a detailed list of changes in each version.
MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.