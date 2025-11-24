StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Extension Icon

Manifest Viewer

View and navigate HLS/DASH manifest files with keyboard navigation to child variant playlists
AvatarDavid Steinacher
Overview

Manifest Viewer

A Raycast extension for viewing and navigating HLS/DASH manifest files with keyboard navigation.

Features

  • Load and view manifest files from URLs (HLS master playlists, DASH MPD files)
  • Interactive navigation to child manifests and variant playlists

Usage

Basic Usage

  1. Open Raycast and search for "View Manifest"
  2. Enter a manifest URL in the search field or provide it as an argument
  3. Press Enter to load and view the manifest content

Supported Formats

  • HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) - .m3u8 master and variant playlists
  • DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) - .mpd files

Development

Prerequisites

Setup

  1. Clone this repository

  2. Install dependencies:

    npm install

  3. Start development mode:

    npm run dev

Development Commands

  • npm run dev - Start development mode with hot reload
  • npm run build - Build the extension
  • npm run lint - Run ESLint
  • npm run fix-lint - Fix linting issues automatically

Publishing

Follow Raycast documentation to publish

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for a detailed list of changes in each version.

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Developer ToolsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
