Manifest Viewer

A Raycast extension for viewing and navigating HLS/DASH manifest files with keyboard navigation.

Features

Load and view manifest files from URLs (HLS master playlists, DASH MPD files)

Usage

Basic Usage

Open Raycast and search for "View Manifest" Enter a manifest URL in the search field or provide it as an argument Press Enter to load and view the manifest content

Supported Formats

HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) - .m3u8 master and variant playlists

Development

Prerequisites

Node.js (v16 or later)

Raycast installed

Setup

Clone this repository Install dependencies: npm install Start development mode: npm run dev

Development Commands

npm run dev - Start development mode with hot reload

Publishing

Follow Raycast documentation to publish

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for a detailed list of changes in each version.

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.