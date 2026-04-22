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Search and switch open Firefox tabs from Raycast.
That's it -- your tabs will appear in the Search Firefox Tabs command.
All communication stays on your machine (localhost). No data is sent to any external server.
Model Context Protocol Registry
Find and install MCP servers in Raycast and other MCP clients like Claude or Cursor.
BetterTouchTool
Run BTT actions from Raycast
Grammaring
Fix grammar, verify facts, and answer questions, all while maintaining your personal style of writing.