Raycast extension for Genshin Impact players. Quickly look up character information, weapon stats, artifact set bonuses and banner information using data from Lunaris.
npm install
npm run dev
When opening the character list for the first time, you may notice a slight delay in image loading. This is because the extension is dynamically processing and compositing character cards using the Rust backend to ensure high fidelity. Once generated, these images are cached locally in your Raycast support directory for instant access in the future.
This extension uses the Raycast architecture to bridge TypeScript and Rust:
src/: Main TypeScript source code.
rust/: Rust source for image processing.
assets/: Static local assets, such as rarity backgrounds and extension metadata.