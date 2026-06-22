Cortisol Meter

Track a manual cortisol bucket from Raycast and the macOS menu bar.

This extension is a personal state indicator. It is not a medical device and does not measure, diagnose, or estimate biological cortisol levels.

Commands

Increase Cortisol : Move one bucket up, clamped at high.

: Move one bucket up, clamped at high. Lower Cortisol : Move one bucket down, clamped at low.

: Move one bucket down, clamped at low. Cortisol Menu Bar : Show the current bucket as a menu bar icon.

The menu bar command must remain in the manifest because Raycast uses menu-bar commands to create persistent menu bar extras. Enable or run Cortisol Menu Bar once in Raycast to keep the indicator active.

Assets

The extension uses one static Raycast icon and three state-specific menu bar icons:

Raycast icon: assets/icon.png

Menu bar icons: assets/menubar-low.png , assets/menubar-medium.png , assets/menubar-high.png

, , Build script: scripts/build_assets.py

The static icon is a cleaned high-cortisol gauge. The menu bar icons are black/transparent template glyphs so Raycast/macOS can tint them.