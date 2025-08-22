StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Overview

Logo

Gradient Generator

A Raycast extension to create, preview, randomize, save and export gradients, using them in your next project.
Explore the roadmap »

Table of Contents

About The Project

Screenshot

Gradient Generator is a minimalist, local-first Raycast extension for crafting gradients. Create a gradient, preview it in a large panel, copy ready-to-use snippets (CSS, SwiftUI, Tailwind arbitrary value), generate random gradients, and save your favorites locally.

Features

  • Create linear, radial, or conic gradients (with angle for linear)
  • Large preview and gradient metadata
  • Copy snippets: CSS, SwiftUI, Tailwind arbitrary value
  • Random gradient generator (2–3 stops)
  • Saved gradients list with quick preview and delete
  • Local storage only (no network calls)

Built With

  • TypeScript + React
  • @raycast/api, @raycast/utils

Getting started

Prerequisites

  • macOS with Raycast installed

Install

From Raycast Store (production):

Install via Raycast Store

From source (development):

npm install
npm run dev

Build locally:

npm run build

Commands

  • Create Gradient: form to define type, colors, and angle; pushes to Preview
  • Preview Gradient: detail view with large preview, metadata, and copy actions (CSS, SwiftUI, Tailwind)
  • Random Gradient: generates a random 2–3 stop gradient and shows Preview
  • Saved Gradients: list of saved gradients with color tags; open Preview; delete

Back Matter

Roadmap

See ROADMAP.md for planned work and MVP scope.

Contributing

Contributions welcome. Please open an issue to discuss changes first.

  1. Fork the project
  2. Create a feature branch (git checkout -b feature/my-change)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -m 'feat: ...')
  4. Push to your branch (git push origin feature/my-change)
  5. Open a Pull Request

License

MIT — see LICENSE for details.

Productivity
