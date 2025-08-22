Gradient Generator
A Raycast extension to create, preview, randomize, save and export gradients, using them in your next project.
Table of Contents
About The Project
Gradient Generator is a minimalist, local-first Raycast extension for crafting gradients. Create a gradient, preview it in a large panel, copy ready-to-use snippets (CSS, SwiftUI, Tailwind arbitrary value), generate random gradients, and save your favorites locally.
Features
- Create linear, radial, or conic gradients (with angle for linear)
- Large preview and gradient metadata
- Copy snippets: CSS, SwiftUI, Tailwind arbitrary value
- Random gradient generator (2–3 stops)
- Saved gradients list with quick preview and delete
- Local storage only (no network calls)
Built With
- TypeScript + React
Getting started
Prerequisites
- macOS with Raycast installed
Install
From Raycast Store (production):
Install via Raycast Store
From source (development):
npm install
npm run dev
Build locally:
npm run build
Commands
- Create Gradient: form to define type, colors, and angle; pushes to Preview
- Preview Gradient: detail view with large preview, metadata, and copy actions (CSS, SwiftUI, Tailwind)
- Random Gradient: generates a random 2–3 stop gradient and shows Preview
- Saved Gradients: list of saved gradients with color tags; open Preview; delete
Back Matter
Roadmap
See ROADMAP.md for planned work and MVP scope.
Contributing
Contributions welcome. Please open an issue to discuss changes first.
- Fork the project
- Create a feature branch (
git checkout -b feature/my-change)
- Commit your changes (
git commit -m 'feat: ...')
- Push to your branch (
git push origin feature/my-change)
- Open a Pull Request
License
MIT — see LICENSE for details.