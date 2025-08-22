Gradient Generator A Raycast extension to create, preview, randomize, save and export gradients, using them in your next project.

Explore the roadmap »



About The Project

Gradient Generator is a minimalist, local-first Raycast extension for crafting gradients. Create a gradient, preview it in a large panel, copy ready-to-use snippets (CSS, SwiftUI, Tailwind arbitrary value), generate random gradients, and save your favorites locally.

Features

Create linear, radial, or conic gradients (with angle for linear)

Large preview and gradient metadata

Copy snippets: CSS, SwiftUI, Tailwind arbitrary value

Random gradient generator (2–3 stops)

Saved gradients list with quick preview and delete

Local storage only (no network calls)

Built With

TypeScript + React

@raycast/api , @raycast/utils

Getting started

Prerequisites

macOS with Raycast installed

Install

From Raycast Store (production):

Install via Raycast Store

From source (development):

npm install npm run dev

Build locally:

npm run build

Commands

Create Gradient: form to define type, colors, and angle; pushes to Preview

Preview Gradient: detail view with large preview, metadata, and copy actions (CSS, SwiftUI, Tailwind)

Random Gradient: generates a random 2–3 stop gradient and shows Preview

Saved Gradients: list of saved gradients with color tags; open Preview; delete

Back Matter

Roadmap

See ROADMAP.md for planned work and MVP scope.

Contributing

Contributions welcome. Please open an issue to discuss changes first.

Fork the project Create a feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/my-change ) Commit your changes ( git commit -m 'feat: ...' ) Push to your branch ( git push origin feature/my-change ) Open a Pull Request

License

MIT — see LICENSE for details.